Strong Client Trust and AI-Enabled Solutions Earn HDI Recertification for Unisys Global Service Desk

A proven blend of technology and human expertise powers unmatched customer loyalty and operational efficiency for Unisys

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has achieved biannual recertification of its Global Service Desk through HDI's IT Support Center Certification program, demonstrating how its agentic AI-enabled service desk powers a performance that outpaces the industry benchmark by 30%. Achieving an overall performance and maturity rating of 3.7 out of 4, the HDI audit commended Unisys for its strategic investments in AI, automation and knowledge management solutions that drive tangible improvements in service quality and operational efficiency.

HDI is the leading organization dedicated to elevating technical support and service management across enterprises. The HDI Support Center Certification is based on an internationally recognized standard for best practices in IT support and provides global validation for organizations operating efficient and effective support divisions that drive increased customer satisfaction and retention.

"Earning this recertification reflects the dedication of our Service Desk agents, who work 24/7 year-round to deliver seamless, human-first IT support," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "Our approach is driven by a blend of modernization and operational excellence and is supported by experience-level agreements that set the foundation for exceptional service delivery. It's this combination that distinguishes our Service Desk in the market and reinforces our lasting client partnerships."

Key Unisys highlights from HDI's recertification audit include:

Advanced AI-enabled operations: Through its Service Experience Accelerator technology, Unisys implements automation and intelligent workflows that optimize IT service delivery.

Through its Service Experience Accelerator technology, Unisys implements automation and intelligent workflows that optimize IT service delivery. Industry-leading client retention: Unisys has an average tenure of 23 years among top clients, demonstrating long-term trust and satisfaction. The company also has an exceptional Net Promoter Score, reflecting strong customer loyalty and high-quality support experiences.

Unisys has an average tenure of 23 years among top clients, demonstrating long-term trust and satisfaction. The company also has an exceptional Net Promoter Score, reflecting strong customer loyalty and high-quality support experiences. Global delivery consistency: The company provides a mature support service with unified service quality across regions and leads the industry shift toward experience‑based service delivery through customer-driven journey programs and experience-level service agreements.

The company provides a mature support service with unified service quality across regions and leads the industry shift toward experience‑based service delivery through customer-driven journey programs and experience-level service agreements. Employee engagement and satisfaction: Supported by robust development programs and consistent management practices, the company maintains strong employee engagement, fostering a motivated and committed workforce.

Unisys was first certified by HDI in 2022 and recertified in 2024. Patrycja Sobera was also recently named one of HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders for 2026, marking her third consecutive year on the list.

To learn more about the global service desk solution from Unisys, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Unisys Corporation