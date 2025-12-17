A Decade of Giving: Family Bonds Foundation Sets New Fundraising Record, Raising $800,000 to Support the Travel Industry

The travel services industry rallies behind Internova's charitable foundation, expanding its impact on families and communities worldwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark year for the travel services industry's most dedicated charitable organization, Internova Travel Group's Family Bonds Foundation is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a record-breaking $800,000 raised in 2025 – a powerful testament to the compassion and unity of the global travel community. This milestone surpasses last year's record of $650,000 and underscores an unprecedented level of commitment from advisors, supplier partners and travelers alike.

In a landmark year for the travel services industry’s most dedicated charitable organization, Internova Travel Group’s Family Bonds Foundation is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a record-breaking $800,000 raised in 2025 – a powerful testament to the compassion and unity of the global travel community.

Established in 2015, the Family Bonds Foundation is a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting those in the travel industry by providing direct financial assistance to advisors, partners, their families and communities in times of need. Over the past decade, the Foundation has raised a total of $2.3 million through donations and fundraising events and has awarded more than 250 grants.

The Foundation's continued momentum reflects its broad, growing base of support, drawing contributions from independent travel agencies, host agencies, consortia, supplier partners, individual advisors across all networks and even travelers wanting to give back to the people who make their journeys possible.

"The donations that Family Bonds has received from every corner of the travel industry are tremendously gratifying," said Jackie Friedman, President of the Family Bonds Foundation and Nexion Travel Group, a division of Internova, one of the world's largest travel services companies. "We may represent different agencies and brands, but we are one travel family, and when hardship strikes, we lift each other up."

This year, the Foundation provided critical emergency relief to families affected by the California wildfires and to communities in Jamaica devastated by Hurricane Melissa. In addition, a special fundraiser raised an additional $40,000, with all proceeds directed to the Sandals Foundation to support hurricane recovery efforts.

As Giving Season continues, the Family Bonds Foundation is urging the entire travel community to come together to help reach more individuals facing hardship. Whether through a donation, a corporate sponsorship or the simple act of nominating someone in need, every contribution fuels the Foundation's ability to respond swiftly and compassionately when crisis strikes.

The next nomination deadline is January 15, 2026. To nominate someone or to make a donation, visit FamilyBondsFoundation.com.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the world's largest travel services companies and a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted brand, bringing together a portfolio of leading brands that deliver high-touch, personalized travel expertise to leisure, corporate and entertainment clients. Through its distinctive divisions, Internova manages leisure, business and franchise operations and represents more than 100,000 travel advisors across 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries worldwide.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

[email protected]

1-212-944-1125

SOURCE Internova Travel Group