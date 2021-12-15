Strong Demand for Fiber and Fixed Wireless CPE Fuels 7 Percent Y/Y Broadband Equipment Growth, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $3.9 B in 3Q 2021, up 7 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). Growth came from spending on both PON infrastructure and fixed wireless CPE.

"5G fixed wireless deployments joined fiber as the primary drivers for spending this quarter," noted Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "Despite supply chain constraints and increased costs, operators continue to focus on expanding broadband connectivity," explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2021 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

Total cable access concentrator revenue decreased 27 percent Y/Y to $257 M . There was a clear mix shift this quarter to remote PHY and remote MACPHY devices, both of which saw Y/Y revenue increases.

. There was a clear mix shift this quarter to remote PHY and remote MACPHY devices, both of which saw Y/Y revenue increases. Total PON ONT unit shipments reached 32 M units, marking the fourth quarter in row-unit shipments have exceeded 30 M globally.

units, marking the fourth quarter in row-unit shipments have exceeded globally. Component shortages are clearly impacting cable CPE and home networking device sales, with unit shipments down markedly Y/Y.

