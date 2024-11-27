Strong demand for HANZA's MIG™ advisory service - driving more strategic manufacturing partnerships

KISTA, Sweden, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA, a leader in manufacturing solutions, continues to reap success with its advisory service within its overall concept MIG™ (Manufacturing solutions for Increased Growth and earnings). During the year, several new strategic partnerships have been initiated, most recently with the German WISI Group, a global market leader in telecommunications technology.

As previously communicated, HANZA has won a so called MIG™ deal with a German Customer. We are now able to provide further information about this including mentioning who the customer is.

HANZA's advisory service has proven to be successful in helping companies optimize their supply chains and manufacturing processes and create long-term value. The consultancy service offers an in-depth analysis of the client's production and supplier flows, thereby identifying areas for improvement and creating customized solutions that reduce costs and increase flexibility. WISI Group recently selected HANZA as a strategic partner to manage and consolidate its production to HANZA's facilities in Central Europe.

"We are seeing increased interest in our MIG™ concept, and our partnership with WISI confirms that our strategy of creating value through end-to-end solutions continues to attract global players," said Willibald Berger, SVP of Strategic Projects at HANZA.

The partnership with WISI means that HANZA takes over the entire production line, which not only improves cost efficiency but also enables a more dynamic and scalable manufacturing solution. With the advisory service at the center, HANZA is now seeing a continued increase in strategic partnerships and strong demand from global technology companies seeking more integrated and flexible manufacturing solutions. After an intensive joint evaluation phase starting in May 2024, WISI has been supplied by HANZA since August 2024.

HANZA's MIG™ concept is part of the company's advisory service, which gives companies the opportunity to not only move their production but also receive strategic guidance how to optimize their global supply chain in a sustainable way. This has led to a growing number of strategic partnerships around the world with benefits from enhanced production efficiency, reduced costs, and greater flexibility.

About WISI Group

Founded in 1926, WISI Group has been a pioneer in telecommunications technology for almost a century. The company provides comprehensive solutions in broadband networks, access technology, IP connectivity and video solutions and has over 2,500 customers in more than 150 countries.

For further information please contact:

Mattias Lindhe, Head of Strategic Projects

+46 709 651249

[email protected]

Willibald Berger, SVP Head of Strategic Projects

+49 179 112 9578

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hanza-ab/r/strong-demand-for-hanza-s-mig--advisory-service---driving-more-strategic-manufacturing-partnerships,c4072088

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6093/4072088/3136742.pdf Strong demand for HANZA's MIGâ„¢ advisory service - driving more strategic manufacturing partnerships