Strong late cycle job growth trend shows more signs of boosting wages

NEW YORK, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The US labor market continues to tighten as the creation of 223,000 jobs in May helped drive the unemployment rate down to 3.8 percent, its lowest rate since December 1969. Tightening labor markets led to a small acceleration in average hourly earnings to 2.7 percent during the last 12 months through May, compared to 2.6 percent last month. Today's pickup in wage growth will increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates three more times during 2018. Given the strong economic environment and increased signs of upward pressure on prices, faster wage growth represents an additional signal to the bank that the economy is bumping up against capacity constraints.