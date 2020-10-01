Strong September Sales for Honda and Acura Adds to Momentum Gained in 3rd Quarter
- Honda brand sales climb 11% as trucks set September record with 20.4% jump
- Honda Passport and CR-V set September sales records, gaining 48.1% and 29.6% respectively
- Acura September sales increased 16.6% on strong performances from MDX, RDX and ILX
Oct 01, 2020, 16:23 ET
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Q3
|
388,433
|
156,266
|
232,167
|
39,664
|
10,047
|
29,617
|
348,769
|
146,219
|
202,550
|
-9.5%
|
-17.6%
|
-3.1%
|
+1.6%
|
+3.9%
|
+0.8%
|
-10.6%
|
-18.8%
|
-3.1%
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Sept.
|
127,058
|
50,819
|
76,239
|
12,941
|
3,357
|
9,584
|
114,117
|
47,462
|
66,655
|
+11.5%
|
+1%
|
+19.9%
|
+16.6%
|
+16.5%
|
+16.6%
|
+11%
|
0%
|
+20.4%
"September marks a high-water mark for Honda sales this year with double-digit gains and our first month in positive territory since the pandemic began," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "Powered by the strong performance of our Honda and Acura SUV lineups, we've been building momentum throughout the third quarter and early indications from dealers and customers are that the just-released 2021 Acura TLX is a real winner. So we're optimistic for a strong close to 2020."
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Honda trucks enjoyed a strong summer in the 3rd quarter of 2020, capped off by a record September with sales increases across the lineup.
|
Civic is on track for its fifth straight year as the retail #1 car in America and its 10th straight year as the retail #1 compact car.
|
• CR-V set a new September record, climbing 29.6% on total sales of 33,572, while CR-V Hybrid recorded its best month as sales topped 3,200.
|
• Passport set a new September record, jumping 48.1% on sales of 4,281.
|
• Pilot, Ridgeline and Odyssey also gained positive momentum in Q3.
|
• Civic sales were strong, posting its best quarter of 2020, despite limited supplies of the Civic Hatchback.
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Acura's stellar SUV lineup continue in a starring role for the brand in September, helping it net a double-digit gain for the month.
|
The all-new 2021 TLX is arriving at dealers now as the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in Acura's 35-year history.
|
• Robust MDX sales of 4,920 brought a 28.4% gain for the month.
|
• RDX sales gained 6.4% in September, with 4,664 deliveries.
|
RDX was the first core model based on Acura's Precision Crafted Performance DNA. It's now the retail best-selling compact luxury SUV and third-best selling luxury model overall.
|
• ILX continued to serve as an important gateway to the Acura brand in Q3, posting a 27.7% increase in September.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for September 2020
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
September
|
September
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
September
|
September
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
127,058
|
113,925
|
2.6%
|
11.5%
|
980,720
|
1,206,209
|
-19.0%
|
-18.7%
|
Total Car Sales
|
50,819
|
50,340
|
-7.1%
|
1.0%
|
410,776
|
545,984
|
-25.1%
|
-24.8%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
76,239
|
63,585
|
10.3%
|
19.9%
|
569,944
|
660,225
|
-14.0%
|
-13.7%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
47,462
|
47,459
|
-8.0%
|
0.0%
|
385,463
|
515,360
|
-25.5%
|
-25.2%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
66,655
|
55,368
|
10.8%
|
20.4%
|
499,603
|
578,036
|
-13.9%
|
-13.6%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
3,357
|
2,881
|
7.2%
|
16.5%
|
25,313
|
30,624
|
-17.7%
|
-17.3%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
9,584
|
8,217
|
7.3%
|
16.6%
|
70,341
|
82,189
|
-14.8%
|
-14.4%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
47,233
|
44,797
|
-3.0%
|
5.4%
|
365,657
|
460,145
|
-20.9%
|
-20.5%
|
Domestic
|
Car
|
Honda Division
|
43,998
|
41,962
|
-3.5%
|
4.9%
|
341,120
|
430,320
|
-21.1%
|
-20.7%
|
Acura Division
|
3,235
|
2,835
|
5.0%
|
14.1%
|
24,537
|
29,825
|
-18.1%
|
-17.7%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
76,237
|
62,643
|
12.0%
|
21.7%
|
569,302
|
640,068
|
-11.4%
|
-11.1%
|
Domestic
|
Truck
|
Honda Division
|
66,653
|
54,426
|
12.7%
|
22.5%
|
498,961
|
557,879
|
-10.9%
|
-10.6%
|
Acura Division
|
9,584
|
8,217
|
7.3%
|
16.6%
|
70,341
|
82,189
|
-14.8%
|
-14.4%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
3,586
|
5,543
|
-40.5%
|
-35.3%
|
45,119
|
85,839
|
-47.7%
|
-47.4%
|
Import
|
Car
|
Honda Division
|
3,464
|
5,497
|
-42.0%
|
-37.0%
|
44,343
|
85,040
|
-48.1%
|
-47.9%
|
Acura Division
|
122
|
46
|
144.0%
|
165.2%
|
776
|
799
|
-3.3%
|
-2.9%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
2
|
942
|
-99.8%
|
-99.8%
|
642
|
20,157
|
-96.8%
|
-96.8%
|
Import
|
Truck
|
Honda Division
|
2
|
942
|
-99.8%
|
-99.8%
|
642
|
20,157
|
-96.8%
|
-96.8%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
114,117
|
102,827
|
2.1%
|
11.0%
|
885,066
|
1,093,396
|
-19.4%
|
-19.1%
|
Honda
|
Car
|
ACCORD
|
20,149
|
20,326
|
-8.8%
|
-0.9%
|
145,291
|
204,463
|
-29.2%
|
-28.9%
|
CIVIC
|
22,371
|
22,337
|
-7.9%
|
0.2%
|
200,941
|
255,484
|
-21.7%
|
-21.3%
|
CLARITY
|
354
|
548
|
-40.6%
|
-35.4%
|
2,598
|
9,359
|
-72.4%
|
-72.2%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
1
|
2
|
-50.2%
|
-50.0%
|
FIT
|
3,116
|
2,707
|
5.9%
|
15.1%
|
24,388
|
27,268
|
-11.0%
|
-10.6%
|
INSIGHT
|
1,472
|
1,541
|
-12.1%
|
-4.5%
|
12,244
|
18,784
|
-35.1%
|
-34.8%
|
Car
|
Truck
|
CR-V
|
33,572
|
25,904
|
19.2%
|
29.6%
|
237,334
|
280,739
|
-15.8%
|
-15.5%
|
HR-V
|
7,560
|
7,528
|
-7.6%
|
0.4%
|
61,799
|
70,314
|
-12.5%
|
-12.1%
|
ODYSSEY
|
7,844
|
7,457
|
-3.2%
|
5.2%
|
59,691
|
74,258
|
-20.0%
|
-19.6%
|
PASSPORT
|
4,281
|
2,890
|
36.3%
|
48.1%
|
27,665
|
25,123
|
9.6%
|
10.1%
|
PILOT
|
10,643
|
9,262
|
5.7%
|
14.9%
|
90,002
|
103,969
|
-13.8%
|
-13.4%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,755
|
2,327
|
8.9%
|
18.4%
|
23,112
|
23,633
|
-2.6%
|
-2.2%
|
Truck
|
Acura Division Total
|
12,941
|
11,098
|
7.3%
|
16.6%
|
95,654
|
112,813
|
-15.6%
|
-15.2%
|
Acura
|
Car
|
ILX
|
1,377
|
1,078
|
17.5%
|
27.7%
|
9,333
|
10,697
|
-13.1%
|
-12.8%
|
NSX
|
10
|
16
|
-42.5%
|
-37.5%
|
83
|
202
|
-59.1%
|
-58.9%
|
RLX / RL
|
122
|
46
|
144.0%
|
165.2%
|
776
|
799
|
-3.3%
|
-2.9%
|
TLX
|
1,848
|
1,741
|
-2.3%
|
6.1%
|
15,121
|
18,926
|
-20.5%
|
-20.1%
|
Car
|
Truck
|
MDX
|
4,920
|
3,833
|
18.1%
|
28.4%
|
32,553
|
37,231
|
-12.9%
|
-12.6%
|
RDX
|
4,664
|
4,384
|
-2.1%
|
6.4%
|
37,788
|
44,958
|
-16.3%
|
-15.9%
|
Truck
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
23
|
230
|
229
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
7,161
|
4,028
|
63.6%
|
77.8%
|
42,874
|
48,124
|
-11.3%
|
-10.9%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
*** Memo line items are included in the respective model total
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.