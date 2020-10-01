Strong September Sales for Honda and Acura Adds to Momentum Gained in 3rd Quarter

- Honda brand sales climb 11% as trucks set September record with 20.4% jump

- Honda Passport and CR-V set September sales records, gaining 48.1% and 29.6% respectively

- Acura September sales increased 16.6% on strong performances from MDX, RDX and ILX

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Oct 01, 2020, 16:23 ET

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

American Honda

Honda

Acura

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Q3

388,433

156,266

232,167

39,664

10,047

29,617

348,769

146,219

202,550

-9.5%

-17.6%

-3.1%

+1.6%

+3.9%

+0.8%

-10.6%

-18.8%

-3.1%

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Sept.

127,058

50,819

76,239

12,941

3,357

9,584

114,117

47,462

66,655

+11.5%

+1%

+19.9%

+16.6%

+16.5%

+16.6%

+11%

0%

+20.4%

"September marks a high-water mark for Honda sales this year with double-digit gains and our first month in positive territory since the pandemic began," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "Powered by the strong performance of our Honda and Acura SUV lineups, we've been building momentum throughout the third quarter and early indications from dealers and customers are that the just-released 2021 Acura TLX is a real winner.  So we're optimistic for a strong close to 2020."




BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes

Honda trucks enjoyed a strong summer in the 3rd quarter of 2020, capped off by a record September with sales increases across the lineup.

Civic is on track for its fifth straight year as the retail #1 car in America and its 10th straight year as the retail #1 compact car.


•   CR-V set a new September record, climbing 29.6% on total sales of 33,572, while CR-V Hybrid recorded its best month as sales topped 3,200.


•   Passport set a new September record, jumping 48.1% on sales of 4,281.


•   Pilot, Ridgeline and Odyssey also gained positive momentum in Q3.


•   Civic sales were strong, posting its best quarter of 2020, despite limited supplies of the Civic Hatchback.





BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes

Acura's stellar SUV lineup continue in a starring role for the brand in September, helping it net a double-digit gain for the month.

The all-new 2021 TLX is arriving at dealers now as the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in Acura's 35-year history.

•   Robust MDX sales of 4,920 brought a 28.4% gain for the month. 

•   RDX sales gained 6.4% in September, with 4,664 deliveries.

RDX was the first core model based on Acura's Precision Crafted Performance DNA. It's now the retail best-selling compact luxury SUV and third-best selling luxury model overall.

•   ILX continued to serve as an important gateway to the Acura brand in Q3, posting a 27.7% increase in September.

American Honda Vehicle Sales for September 2020


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


September
2020

September
2019

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

September
2020

September
2019

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change

American Honda Total

127,058

113,925

2.6%

11.5%

980,720

1,206,209

-19.0%

-18.7%

Total Car Sales

50,819

50,340

-7.1%

1.0%

410,776

545,984

-25.1%

-24.8%

Total Truck Sales

76,239

63,585

10.3%

19.9%

569,944

660,225

-14.0%

-13.7%

Honda

Total Car Sales

47,462

47,459

-8.0%

0.0%

385,463

515,360

-25.5%

-25.2%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

66,655

55,368

10.8%

20.4%

499,603

578,036

-13.9%

-13.6%

Acura

Total Car Sales

3,357

2,881

7.2%

16.5%

25,313

30,624

-17.7%

-17.3%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

9,584

8,217

7.3%

16.6%

70,341

82,189

-14.8%

-14.4%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

47,233

44,797

-3.0%

5.4%

365,657

460,145

-20.9%

-20.5%

Domestic

Car

Honda Division

43,998

41,962

-3.5%

4.9%

341,120

430,320

-21.1%

-20.7%



Acura Division

3,235

2,835

5.0%

14.1%

24,537

29,825

-18.1%

-17.7%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

76,237

62,643

12.0%

21.7%

569,302

640,068

-11.4%

-11.1%

Domestic

Truck

Honda Division

66,653

54,426

12.7%

22.5%

498,961

557,879

-10.9%

-10.6%



Acura Division

9,584

8,217

7.3%

16.6%

70,341

82,189

-14.8%

-14.4%

  Total Import Car Sales

3,586

5,543

-40.5%

-35.3%

45,119

85,839

-47.7%

-47.4%

Import

Car

Honda Division

3,464

5,497

-42.0%

-37.0%

44,343

85,040

-48.1%

-47.9%



Acura Division

122

46

144.0%

165.2%

776

799

-3.3%

-2.9%

  Total Import Truck Sales

2

942

-99.8%

-99.8%

642

20,157

-96.8%

-96.8%

Import

Truck

Honda Division

2

942

-99.8%

-99.8%

642

20,157

-96.8%

-96.8%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

114,117

102,827

2.1%

11.0%

885,066

1,093,396

-19.4%

-19.1%

Honda

Car

ACCORD

20,149

20,326

-8.8%

-0.9%

145,291

204,463

-29.2%

-28.9%



CIVIC

22,371

22,337

-7.9%

0.2%

200,941

255,484

-21.7%

-21.3%



CLARITY

354

548

-40.6%

-35.4%

2,598

9,359

-72.4%

-72.2%



CR-Z

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

1

2

-50.2%

-50.0%



FIT

3,116

2,707

5.9%

15.1%

24,388

27,268

-11.0%

-10.6%



INSIGHT

1,472

1,541

-12.1%

-4.5%

12,244

18,784

-35.1%

-34.8%


Car











Truck

CR-V

33,572

25,904

19.2%

29.6%

237,334

280,739

-15.8%

-15.5%



HR-V

7,560

7,528

-7.6%

0.4%

61,799

70,314

-12.5%

-12.1%



ODYSSEY

7,844

7,457

-3.2%

5.2%

59,691

74,258

-20.0%

-19.6%



PASSPORT

4,281

2,890

36.3%

48.1%

27,665

25,123

9.6%

10.1%



PILOT

10,643

9,262

5.7%

14.9%

90,002

103,969

-13.8%

-13.4%



RIDGELINE

2,755

2,327

8.9%

18.4%

23,112

23,633

-2.6%

-2.2%


Truck










Acura Division Total

12,941

11,098

7.3%

16.6%

95,654

112,813

-15.6%

-15.2%

Acura

Car

ILX

1,377

1,078

17.5%

27.7%

9,333

10,697

-13.1%

-12.8%



NSX

10

16

-42.5%

-37.5%

83

202

-59.1%

-58.9%



RLX / RL

122

46

144.0%

165.2%

776

799

-3.3%

-2.9%



TLX

1,848

1,741

-2.3%

6.1%

15,121

18,926

-20.5%

-20.1%


Car











Truck

MDX

4,920

3,833

18.1%

28.4%

32,553

37,231

-12.9%

-12.6%



RDX

4,664

4,384

-2.1%

6.4%

37,788

44,958

-16.3%

-15.9%


Truck










Selling Days

25

23

230

229



**** Electrified Vehicles

7,161

4,028

63.6%

77.8%

42,874

48,124

-11.3%

-10.9%




*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

***  Memo line items are included in the respective model total

**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

