Strong September Sales for Honda and Acura Adds to Momentum Gained in 3rd Quarter

"September marks a high-water mark for Honda sales this year with double-digit gains and our first month in positive territory since the pandemic began," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "Powered by the strong performance of our Honda and Acura SUV lineups, we've been building momentum throughout the third quarter and early indications from dealers and customers are that the just-released 2021 Acura TLX is a real winner. So we're optimistic for a strong close to 2020."







BRAND REPORT Sales Highlights Notes Honda trucks enjoyed a strong summer in the 3rd quarter of 2020, capped off by a record September with sales increases across the lineup. Civic is on track for its fifth straight year as the retail #1 car in America and its 10th straight year as the retail #1 compact car.

• CR-V set a new September record, climbing 29.6% on total sales of 33,572, while CR-V Hybrid recorded its best month as sales topped 3,200.





• Passport set a new September record, jumping 48.1% on sales of 4,281.





• Pilot, Ridgeline and Odyssey also gained positive momentum in Q3.





• Civic sales were strong, posting its best quarter of 2020, despite limited supplies of the Civic Hatchback.











BRAND REPORT Sales Highlights Notes Acura's stellar SUV lineup continue in a starring role for the brand in September, helping it net a double-digit gain for the month. The all-new 2021 TLX is arriving at dealers now as the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in Acura's 35-year history.

• Robust MDX sales of 4,920 brought a 28.4% gain for the month.



• RDX sales gained 6.4% in September, with 4,664 deliveries. RDX was the first core model based on Acura's Precision Crafted Performance DNA. It's now the retail best-selling compact luxury SUV and third-best selling luxury model overall.

• ILX continued to serve as an important gateway to the Acura brand in Q3, posting a 27.7% increase in September.



American Honda Vehicle Sales for September 2020





Month-to-Date Year-to-Date





September

2020 September

2019 DSR** %

Change MoM %

Change September

2020 September

2019 DSR** %

Change YoY %

Change



American Honda Total 127,058 113,925 2.6% 11.5% 980,720 1,206,209 -19.0% -18.7%



Total Car Sales 50,819 50,340 -7.1% 1.0% 410,776 545,984 -25.1% -24.8%



Total Truck Sales 76,239 63,585 10.3% 19.9% 569,944 660,225 -14.0% -13.7%



Honda Total Car Sales 47,462 47,459 -8.0% 0.0% 385,463 515,360 -25.5% -25.2%



Honda Total Truck Sales 66,655 55,368 10.8% 20.4% 499,603 578,036 -13.9% -13.6%



Acura Total Car Sales 3,357 2,881 7.2% 16.5% 25,313 30,624 -17.7% -17.3%



Acura Total Truck Sales 9,584 8,217 7.3% 16.6% 70,341 82,189 -14.8% -14.4%



* Total Domestic Car Sales 47,233 44,797 -3.0% 5.4% 365,657 460,145 -20.9% -20.5%



Domestic Car Honda Division 43,998 41,962 -3.5% 4.9% 341,120 430,320 -21.1% -20.7%







Acura Division 3,235 2,835 5.0% 14.1% 24,537 29,825 -18.1% -17.7%



* Total Domestic Truck Sales 76,237 62,643 12.0% 21.7% 569,302 640,068 -11.4% -11.1%



Domestic Truck Honda Division 66,653 54,426 12.7% 22.5% 498,961 557,879 -10.9% -10.6%







Acura Division 9,584 8,217 7.3% 16.6% 70,341 82,189 -14.8% -14.4%



Total Import Car Sales 3,586 5,543 -40.5% -35.3% 45,119 85,839 -47.7% -47.4%



Import Car Honda Division 3,464 5,497 -42.0% -37.0% 44,343 85,040 -48.1% -47.9%







Acura Division 122 46 144.0% 165.2% 776 799 -3.3% -2.9%



Total Import Truck Sales 2 942 -99.8% -99.8% 642 20,157 -96.8% -96.8%



Import Truck Honda Division 2 942 -99.8% -99.8% 642 20,157 -96.8% -96.8%







Acura Division 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 0.0% 0.0%

MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total 114,117 102,827 2.1% 11.0% 885,066 1,093,396 -19.4% -19.1%



Honda Car ACCORD 20,149 20,326 -8.8% -0.9% 145,291 204,463 -29.2% -28.9%







CIVIC 22,371 22,337 -7.9% 0.2% 200,941 255,484 -21.7% -21.3%







CLARITY 354 548 -40.6% -35.4% 2,598 9,359 -72.4% -72.2%







CR-Z 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 1 2 -50.2% -50.0%







FIT 3,116 2,707 5.9% 15.1% 24,388 27,268 -11.0% -10.6%







INSIGHT 1,472 1,541 -12.1% -4.5% 12,244 18,784 -35.1% -34.8%





Car























Truck CR-V 33,572 25,904 19.2% 29.6% 237,334 280,739 -15.8% -15.5%







HR-V 7,560 7,528 -7.6% 0.4% 61,799 70,314 -12.5% -12.1%







ODYSSEY 7,844 7,457 -3.2% 5.2% 59,691 74,258 -20.0% -19.6%







PASSPORT 4,281 2,890 36.3% 48.1% 27,665 25,123 9.6% 10.1%







PILOT 10,643 9,262 5.7% 14.9% 90,002 103,969 -13.8% -13.4%







RIDGELINE 2,755 2,327 8.9% 18.4% 23,112 23,633 -2.6% -2.2%





Truck





















Acura Division Total 12,941 11,098 7.3% 16.6% 95,654 112,813 -15.6% -15.2%



Acura Car ILX 1,377 1,078 17.5% 27.7% 9,333 10,697 -13.1% -12.8%







NSX 10 16 -42.5% -37.5% 83 202 -59.1% -58.9%







RLX / RL 122 46 144.0% 165.2% 776 799 -3.3% -2.9%







TLX 1,848 1,741 -2.3% 6.1% 15,121 18,926 -20.5% -20.1%





Car























Truck MDX 4,920 3,833 18.1% 28.4% 32,553 37,231 -12.9% -12.6%







RDX 4,664 4,384 -2.1% 6.4% 37,788 44,958 -16.3% -15.9%





Truck





















Selling Days 25 23



230 229







**** Electrified Vehicles 7,161 4,028 63.6% 77.8% 42,874 48,124 -11.3% -10.9%









* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts



*** Memo line items are included in the respective model total



**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.



