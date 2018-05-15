Strong wage growth and steady home prices buoy California housing affordability, C.A.R. reports

The percentage of homebuyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in first-quarter 2018 edged up to 31 percent from 29 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 but was down from 32 percent in the first quarter a year ago, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). This is the 20th consecutive quarter that the index has been below 40 percent. California's housing affordability index hit a peak of 56 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for homebuyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $111,500 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $538,640 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the first quarter of 2018. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $2,790, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 4.44 percent. The effective composite interest rate in fourth-quarter 2017 was 4.17 percent and 4.36 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Condominiums and townhomes also were more affordable in first-quarter 2018 compared to the previous quarter with 39 percent of California households earning the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $449,720 median-priced condominium/townhome, up from 38 percent in the fourth quarter. An annual income of $93,090 was required to make monthly payments of $2,330.

Housing affordability improved from fourth-quarter 2017 in 28 tracked counties and declined in 14 counties. Affordability in six counties was unchanged.

Strong wage growth in the San Francisco Bay Area pushed affordability higher from the previous quarter in six of nine Bay Area counties ( Alameda , Contra Costa , Napa , San Francisco , San Mateo , and Santa Clara ). Affordability decreased in two Bay Area counties ( Solano and Sonoma ) and held steady in Marin .

pushed affordability higher from the previous quarter in six of nine Bay Area counties ( , , , , , and ). Affordability decreased in two Bay Area counties ( and ) and held steady in . In Southern California , affordability improved in Los Angeles , Riverside , San Bernardino , and Ventura counties, while affordability in Orange and San Diego counties remained flat during first-quarter 2018.

, affordability improved in , , , and counties, while affordability in and counties remained flat during first-quarter 2018. In the Central Valley, six counties posted an increase in affordability from the previous quarter ( Fresno , Kern , Madera , Sacramento , San Benito , and Stanislaus ). Affordability in Merced , San Joaquin , and Tulare declined but held steady in Kings and Placer counties.

, , , , , and ). Affordability in , , and declined but held steady in and counties. Affordability in the Central Coast improved moderately, driven by flat or declining home prices. Monterey , San Luis Obispo , and Santa Barbara experienced higher affordability, while Santa Cruz posted a decline as a result of subdued wage growth and price declines.

, , and experienced higher affordability, while posted a decline as a result of subdued wage growth and price declines. During the first quarter of 2018, the most affordable counties in California were Lassen (68 percent), Kern (56 percent), and Kings and San Bernardino (both at 52 percent).

were (68 percent), (56 percent), and and (both at 52 percent). Mono (8 percent), San Francisco , San Mateo , and Santa Cruz (all at 15 percent), counties were the least affordable areas in the state.

Housing Affordability slides (click link to open)

Affordability peak versus current

Annual required income peak vs. current

Monthly PITI peak versus current

Affordability by region peak versus current

Housing affordability by county

See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data.

See first-time buyer housing affordability data.



CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

First Quarter 2018

C.A.R. Region Housing

Affordability

Index Median Home

Price Monthly

Payment

Including Taxes

& Insurance Minimum

Qualifying Income Calif. Single-family home 31 $ 538,640 $ 2,790 $ 111,500 Calif. Condo/Townhome 39 $ 449,720 $ 2,330 $ 93,090 Los Angeles Metropolitan Area 32 $ 500,000 $ 2,590 $ 103,500 Inland Empire 43 $ 350,000 $ 1,810 $ 72,450 San Francisco Bay Area 23 $ 900,000 $ 4,660 $ 186,300 United States 57 $ 245,500 $ 1,270 $ 50,820









San Francisco Bay Area







Alameda 22 $ 875,000 $ 4,530 $ 181,130 Contra-Costa (Central County) 36 $ 615,000 $ 3,180 $ 127,310 Marin 18 $ 1,360,000 $ 7,040 $ 281,520 Napa 28 $ 679,000 $ 3,510 $ 140,550 San Francisco 15 $ 1,610,000 $ 8,330 $ 333,270 San Mateo 15 $ 1,575,050 $ 8,150 $ 326,040 Santa Clara 17 $ 1,373,000 $ 7,110 $ 284,210 Solano 42 $ 430,000 $ 2,230 $ 89,010 Sonoma 21 $ 681,000 $ 3,520 $ 140,970 Southern California







Los Angeles 28 $ 545,540 $ 2,820 $ 112,930 Orange County 21 $ 810,000 $ 4,190 $ 167,670 Riverside County 39 $ 397,000 $ 2,050 $ 82,180 San Bernardino 52 $ 278,500 $ 1,440 $ 57,650 San Diego 26 $ 610,000 $ 3,160 $ 126,270 Ventura 31 $ 635,500 $ 3,290 $ 131,550 Central Coast







Monterey 23 $ 590,000 $ 3,050 $ 122,130 San Luis Obispo 25 $ 596,400 $ 3,090 $ 123,460 Santa Barbara 22 $ 675,000 $ 3,490 $ 139,730 Santa Cruz 15 $ 850,000 $ 4,400 $ 175,950 Central Valley







Fresno 49 $ 258,000 $ 1,340 $ 53,410 Kern (Bakersfield) 56 $ 231,500 $ 1,200 $ 47,920 Kings County 52 $ 232,000 $ 1,200 $ 48,020 Madera 50 $ 255,000 $ 1,320 $ 52,790 Merced 43 $ 262,500 $ 1,360 $ 54,340 Placer County 44 $ 465,000 $ 2,410 $ 96,260 Sacramento 44 $ 355,000 $ 1,840 $ 73,490 San Benito 32 $ 560,000 $ 2,900 $ 115,920 San Joaquin 40 $ 362,500 $ 1,880 $ 75,040 Stanislaus 48 $ 300,000 $ 1,550 $ 62,100 Tulare 50 $ 225,000 $ 1,160 $ 46,580 Other Calif. Counties







Amador 45 $ 330,750 $ 1,710 $ 68,470 Butte 41 $ 307,000 $ 1,590 $ 63,550 Calaveras 46 $ 315,000 $ 1,630 $ 65,210 El Dorado 42 $ 489,000 $ 2,530 $ 101,220 Humboldt 36 $ 300,050 $ 1,550 $ 62,110 Lake County 40 $ 266,450 $ 1,380 $ 55,160 Lassen 68 $ 171,000 $ 880 $ 35,400 Mariposa 44 $ 292,500 $ 1,510 $ 60,550 Mendocino 25 $ 412,500 $ 2,130 $ 85,390 Mono 8 $ 780,000 $ 4,040 $ 161,460 Nevada 37 $ 400,000 $ 2,070 $ 82,800 Plumas NA $ NA $ NA $ NA Shasta 49 $ 249,900 $ 1,290 $ 51,730 Siskiyou 48 $ 210,000 $ 1,090 $ 43,470 Sutter 49 $ 282,700 $ 1,460 $ 58,520 Tehama 51 $ 219,000 $ 1,130 $ 45,330 Tuolumne 49 $ 280,000 $ 1,450 $ 57,960 Yolo 41 $ 400,000 $ 2,070 $ 82,800 Yuba 49 $ 269,950 $ 1,400 $ 55,880



NA = Not available

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

First Quarter 2018

STATE/REGION/COUNTY Q1 2018 Q4 2017

Q1 2017

Calif. Single-family home 31 29

32

Calif. Condo/Townhome 39 38 r 40

Los Angeles Metropolitan Area 32 31

33

Inland Empire 43 43

44 r San Francisco Bay Area 23 21

25

United States 57 56

57













San Francisco Bay Area









Alameda 22 20

21

Contra-Costa (Central County) 36 34

37

Marin 18 18

18

Napa 28 25

24

San Francisco 15 12

13

San Mateo 15 14

15

Santa Clara 17 15

19

Solano 42 44

45

Sonoma 21 23

25

Southern California









Los Angeles 28 25

29

Orange County 21 21

21

Riverside County 39 38

39

San Bernardino 52 50

52

San Diego 26 26

28

Ventura 31 26

28 r Central Coast









Monterey 23 21

23

San Luis Obispo 25 24

26

Santa Barbara 22 18

14

Santa Cruz 15 17

17

Central Valley









Fresno 49 46

48

Kern (Bakersfield) 56 54

55

Kings County 52 52

53

Madera 50 49 r 47

Merced 43 48

50

Placer County 44 44

45

Sacramento 44 43

46

San Benito 32 31

32

San Joaquin 40 41

45

Stanislaus 48 45

48

Tulare 50 52

52

Other Counties in California









Amador 45 44

47

Butte 41 39

41

Calaveras 46 50

NA

El Dorado 42 42

43

Humboldt 36 34

36

Lake County 40 36

43

Lassen 68 65

NA

Mariposa 44 48

46 r Mendocino 25 28

26

Mono 8 19

NA

Nevada 37 39

NA

Plumas NA 45

NA

Shasta 49 47

49

Siskiyou 48 51

48

Sutter 49 52

53

Tehama 51 56

55

Tuolumne 49 48

46 r Yolo 41 34

37

Yuba 49 42

44





r = revised NA = Not available

