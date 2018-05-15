Strong wage growth and steady home prices buoy California housing affordability, C.A.R. reports

Twenty-eight regions see improvement from previous quarter, with six of nine Bay Area counties posting higher

- Thirty-one percent of California households could afford to purchase the $538,640 median-priced home in the first quarter of 2018, up from 29 percent in fourth-quarter 2017 but down from 32 percent a year ago.

- A minimum annual income of $111,500 was needed to make monthly payments of $2,790, including principal, interest, and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 4.44 percent interest rate.

- Thirty-nine percent of homebuyers were able to purchase the $449,720 median-priced condo or townhome. An annual income of $93,090 was required to make a monthly payment of $2,330.

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Higher wages and lower seasonal home prices combined to push California's housing affordability higher in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the previous quarter, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

The percentage of homebuyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in first-quarter 2018 edged up to 31 percent from 29 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 but was down from 32 percent in the first quarter a year ago, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). This is the 20th consecutive quarter that the index has been below 40 percent. California's housing affordability index hit a peak of 56 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for homebuyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $111,500 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $538,640 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the first quarter of 2018. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $2,790, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 4.44 percent. The effective composite interest rate in fourth-quarter 2017 was 4.17 percent and 4.36 percent in the first quarter of 2017. 

Condominiums and townhomes also were more affordable in first-quarter 2018 compared to the previous quarter with 39 percent of California households earning the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $449,720 median-priced condominium/townhome, up from 38 percent in the fourth quarter. An annual income of $93,090 was required to make monthly payments of $2,330.

Key points from the first-quarter 2018 Housing Affordability report include:

  • Housing affordability improved from fourth-quarter 2017 in 28 tracked counties and declined in 14 counties. Affordability in six counties was unchanged.
  • Strong wage growth in the San Francisco Bay Area pushed affordability higher from the previous quarter in six of nine Bay Area counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara). Affordability decreased in two Bay Area counties (Solano and Sonoma) and held steady in Marin.
  • In Southern California, affordability improved in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties, while affordability in Orange and San Diego counties remained flat during first-quarter 2018.
  • In the Central Valley, six counties posted an increase in affordability from the previous quarter (Fresno, Kern, Madera, Sacramento, San Benito, and Stanislaus). Affordability in Merced, San Joaquin, and Tulare declined but held steady in Kings and Placer counties.
  • Affordability in the Central Coast improved moderately, driven by flat or declining home prices. Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara experienced higher affordability, while Santa Cruz posted a decline as a result of subdued wage growth and price declines.
  • During the first quarter of 2018, the most affordable counties in California were Lassen (68 percent), Kern (56 percent), and Kings and San Bernardino (both at 52 percent).
  • Mono (8 percent), San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz (all at 15 percent), counties were the least affordable areas in the state.

Housing Affordability slides (click link to open)

Affordability peak versus current
Annual required income peak vs. current
Monthly PITI peak versus current 
Affordability by region peak versus current 
Housing affordability by county

See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data.
See first-time buyer housing affordability data.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than190,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
Traditional Housing Affordability Index
First Quarter 2018

C.A.R. Region

Housing
Affordability
Index

Median Home
Price

Monthly
Payment
Including Taxes
& Insurance

Minimum
Qualifying Income

Calif. Single-family home

31

$           538,640

$               2,790

$           111,500

Calif. Condo/Townhome

39

$           449,720

$               2,330

$             93,090

Los Angeles Metropolitan Area

32

$           500,000

$               2,590

$           103,500

Inland Empire

43

$           350,000

$               1,810

$             72,450

San Francisco Bay Area

23

$           900,000

$               4,660

$           186,300

United States

57

$           245,500

$               1,270

$             50,820





San Francisco Bay Area



Alameda

22

$           875,000

$               4,530

$           181,130

Contra-Costa (Central County)

36

$           615,000

$               3,180

$           127,310

Marin

18

$        1,360,000

$               7,040

$           281,520

Napa

28

$           679,000

$               3,510

$           140,550

San Francisco

15

$        1,610,000

$               8,330

$           333,270

San Mateo

15

$        1,575,050

$               8,150

$           326,040

Santa Clara

17

$        1,373,000

$               7,110

$           284,210

Solano

42

$           430,000

$               2,230

$             89,010

Sonoma

21

$           681,000

$               3,520

$           140,970

Southern California



Los Angeles

28

$           545,540

$               2,820

$           112,930

Orange County

21

$           810,000

$               4,190

$           167,670

Riverside County

39

$           397,000

$               2,050

$             82,180

San Bernardino

52

$           278,500

$               1,440

$             57,650

San Diego

26

$           610,000

$               3,160

$           126,270

Ventura

31

$           635,500

$               3,290

$           131,550

Central Coast



Monterey

23

$           590,000

$               3,050

$           122,130

San Luis Obispo

25

$           596,400

$               3,090

$           123,460

Santa Barbara

22

$           675,000

$               3,490

$           139,730

Santa Cruz

15

$           850,000

$               4,400

$           175,950

Central Valley



Fresno

49

$           258,000

$               1,340

$             53,410

Kern (Bakersfield)

56

$           231,500

$               1,200

$             47,920

Kings County

52

$           232,000

$               1,200

$             48,020

Madera

50

$           255,000

$               1,320

$             52,790

Merced

43

$           262,500

$               1,360

$             54,340

Placer County

44

$           465,000

$               2,410

$             96,260

Sacramento

44

$           355,000

$               1,840

$             73,490

San Benito

32

$           560,000

$               2,900

$           115,920

San Joaquin

40

$           362,500

$               1,880

$             75,040

Stanislaus

48

$           300,000

$               1,550

$             62,100

Tulare

50

$           225,000

$               1,160

$             46,580

Other Calif. Counties





Amador

45

$           330,750

$               1,710

$             68,470

Butte

41

$           307,000

$               1,590

$             63,550

Calaveras

46

$           315,000

$               1,630

$             65,210

El Dorado

42

$           489,000

$               2,530

$           101,220

Humboldt

36

$           300,050

$               1,550

$             62,110

Lake County

40

$           266,450

$               1,380

$             55,160

Lassen

68

$           171,000

$                   880

$             35,400

Mariposa

44

$           292,500

$               1,510

$             60,550

Mendocino

25

$           412,500

$               2,130

$             85,390

Mono

8

$           780,000

$               4,040

$           161,460

Nevada

37

$           400,000

$               2,070

$             82,800

Plumas

NA

 $                    NA

 $                   NA

 $                   NA

Shasta

49

$           249,900

$               1,290

$             51,730

Siskiyou

48

$           210,000

$               1,090

$             43,470

Sutter

49

$           282,700

$               1,460

$             58,520

Tehama

51

$           219,000

$               1,130

$             45,330

Tuolumne

49

$           280,000

$               1,450

$             57,960

Yolo

41

$           400,000

$               2,070

$             82,800

Yuba

49

$           269,950

$               1,400

$             55,880


NA = Not available

 

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
Traditional Housing Affordability Index
First Quarter 2018

STATE/REGION/COUNTY

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017

Calif. Single-family home

31

29

32

Calif. Condo/Townhome

39

38

r

40

Los Angeles Metropolitan Area

32

31

33

Inland Empire

43

43

44

r

San Francisco Bay Area

23

21

25

United States

57

56

57






San Francisco Bay Area




Alameda

22

20

21

Contra-Costa (Central County)

36

34

37

Marin

18

18

18

Napa

28

25

24

San Francisco

15

12

13

San Mateo

15

14

15

Santa Clara

17

15

19

Solano

42

44

45

Sonoma

21

23

25

Southern California




Los Angeles

28

25

29

Orange County

21

21

21

Riverside County

39

38

39

San Bernardino

52

50

52

San Diego

26

26

28

Ventura

31

26

28

r

Central Coast




Monterey

23

21

23

San Luis Obispo

25

24

26

Santa Barbara

22

18

14

Santa Cruz

15

17

17

Central Valley




Fresno

49

46

48

Kern (Bakersfield)

56

54

55

Kings County

52

52

53

Madera

50

49

r

47

Merced

43

48

50

Placer County

44

44

45

Sacramento

44

43

46

San Benito

32

31

32

San Joaquin

40

41

45

Stanislaus

48

45

48

Tulare

50

52

52

Other Counties in California




Amador

45

44

47

Butte

41

39

41

Calaveras

46

50

NA

El Dorado

42

42

43

Humboldt

36

34

36

Lake County

40

36

43

Lassen

68

65

NA

Mariposa

44

48

46

r

Mendocino

25

28

26

Mono

8

19

NA

Nevada

37

39

NA

Plumas

NA

45

NA

Shasta

49

47

49

Siskiyou

48

51

48

Sutter

49

52

53

Tehama

51

56

55

Tuolumne

49

48

46

r

Yolo

41

34

37

Yuba

49

42

44


r = revised

NA = Not available

 

