strongDM Delivers Infrastructure Access That DevOps Can Code With Terraform Provider

"Everyone gets access to exactly what they need, when they need it, without sacrificing our security posture."

This process is far from seamless, which disrupts and slows down development cycles. Additionally, security processes are left as shelfware because they create too much friction. And when security is bypassed, it's not working.

strongDM completes the infrastructure-as-code lifecycle to include access-as-code while improving the business' security posture. DevOps teams are able to embrace the shift-left of security practices with no extra steps and zero disruption to their or end user workflows. Security teams are confident that infrastructure access is secure, controlled, and logged from the beginning.

"With strongDM, my team is able to complete the "as code" lifecycle, which allows for rapid scaling while following our security best practices throughout deployment." said Vivek Desai, VP, Cloud Infrastructure at Olive . "Without the typical access chaos and complexity, my team gets time back for more important work and frictionless workflows. Everyone gets access to exactly what they need, when they need it, without sacrificing our security posture."

"strongDM was designed from day one to seamlessly integrate with the modern developer workflow." said Justin McCarthy, strongDM's Co-founder & CTO . "By extending the DevOps mantra of infrastructure-as-code to include access-as-code, we're making it possible to manage access and audit controls in just seconds. For the first time, the more secure way to manage infrastructure access is also more convenient."

Benefits of strongDM's Terraform provider are:

Instantly grant or revoke access to infrastructure the moment resources are deployed or destroyed

Immediately enroll databases, servers, and clusters within strongDM's control plane

Easily deploy and scale strongDM as your infrastructure footprint changes and grows

Use Terraform to also configure strongDM + HashiCorp Vault integration

About strongDM

strongDM's infrastructure access network gives businesses confidence in their access and audit controls at scale. Adopted by companies ranging from the Fortune 500 to fast-growing businesses like Peloton, SoFi, and Betterment, strongDM gives infrastructure teams the convenience, visibility and control they need, without those controls getting in anyone's way. strongDM is based everywhere and backed by Sequoia Capital and True Ventures. Connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube or head to www.strongDM.com to learn more.

