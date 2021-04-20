strongDM hires former Slack and PagerDuty leaders to drive next phase of growth

Mike and Nisha will build and scale the go-to-market functions to meet the demand of zero trust , as required by enterprises and startups alike. strongDM is the only way for businesses to adopt a zero trust model that also enables DevOps teams to implement access-as-code. End users get just-in-time access to every resource they need and security teams get the precise audit details they require.

"I know first-hand what enterprises look for," said Mike. "Big companies and growing businesses alike have a fragmented access model that slows users down, leaving security gaps and operational holes across shared keys and credentials. Legacy approaches waste technical staff's time and are opaque, leaving Engineering Leaders and CISOs blind to what's really going on within their environments. strongDM's approach is exactly what companies need to enable a modern work-from-anywhere model without compromising on either user experience or network security."

Mike Clapson brings over a decade of sales and enterprise experience to strongDM. He has held multiple sales leadership roles at Slack, including their US Enterprise West Coast business and establishing Slack's first APAC hub in Melbourne, Australia. Prior to Slack, Mike was at Mobify, a Salesforce Company, where he built and led the channel and partner sales organization, and prior to that, in Enterprise Sales at SAP.

"I've worked with so many developer-focused companies, and their technical leaders are discerning buyers," said Nisha. "Above all else, they want a no B.S. product that lets them focus on the things that matter most. strongDM is just that. It's an unparalleled, substantive offering that solves for the underlying cause of a big problem, not just the symptoms. No matter what market trend or acronym you subscribe to, strongDM brings developers and security teams together with one tool everyone actually uses and loves - and I'm delighted to be a part of it."

Nisha Ahluwalia comes to strongDM with 20 years of experience across all facets of marketing. As PagerDuty's CMO, Nisha built and scaled their DevOps-focused marketing team in support of both product-led and enterprise sales growth. As VP of Product Marketing at RingCentral, she launched and managed its Office product line, instrumental to a successful IPO. Prior to RingCentral, Nisha held several marketing roles at Cisco WebEx. Most recently, Nisha worked in an advisory capacity for early and late stage startups, and continues to be Chief Mom Officer, responsible for her children's life operations.

strongDM's infrastructure access network gives businesses confidence in their access and audit controls at scale. Adopted by companies ranging from the Fortune 500 to fast-growing businesses like Peloton, SoFi, and Betterment, strongDM gives infrastructure teams the convenience, visibility and control they need, without those controls getting in anyone's way. strongDM is based everywhere and backed by Sequoia Capital and True Ventures. Connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube or head to www.strongDM.com to learn more.

