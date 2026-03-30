STRONGER STARTS HERE: JOIN PLANET FITNESS TODAY FOR JUST ONE CENT DOWN AND $15 A MONTH

Now through April 10, save $28 or more when you join for one cent down for the Classic Card membership

HAMPTON, N.H., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness center operators with more members than any other fitness brand, is offering a limited-time membership deal to help new members progress in their fitness journeys this spring. Starting today through April 10, new members can join Planet Fitness for just one cent down and only $15 a month*. Locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and join online here.

Planet Fitness members have access to free fitness training with certified fitness trainers at over 2,800 clubs, many of which are open 24 hours. In-club trainers are committed to providing an accessible, high-value fitness experience in a non-intimidating, Judgement Free community and can help all fitness levels grow stronger.

Certified fitness trainers can elevate workouts and help structure exercise days to fit any member's needs, including assisting with these three exercises that are accessible for all levels:

Dynamic Warm-Up Stretches: Trainers can guide members through effective dynamic stretches, such as alternating lunges, jumping jacks, arm circles and reaching side bends, to prepare muscles, increase blood flow, and prevent injury.

Trainers can guide members through effective dynamic stretches, such as alternating lunges, jumping jacks, arm circles and reaching side bends, to prepare muscles, increase blood flow, and prevent injury. Smart, Low-Impact Cardio: Discover how to effectively use equipment like the elliptical machine for a joint-friendly, full-body cardiovascular workout, ideal for all fitness levels.

Discover how to effectively use equipment like the elliptical machine for a joint-friendly, full-body cardiovascular workout, ideal for all fitness levels. Essential Strength Training Basics: Master simple strength training exercises with modern plate-loaded machines and free weights, including deadlifts, push-ups, rows, and squats. Planet Fitness trainers personalize guidance to help members looking to build strength, tone muscles, or support weight loss.

In addition to free fitness training, every Planet Fitness membership also includes access to best-in-class strength and name-brand cardio equipment, along with the free Planet Fitness App, which features hundreds of on-demand digital workouts.

For more information or to join online, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/planetfitness) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@planetfitness).

*U.S. locations only. Annual fee applies.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness clubs in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.