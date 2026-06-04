Stronger Together, Shaping the Future | WuXi XDC and BioDlink Successfully Concluded 2026 Open Day

WuXi XDC and BioDlink jointly hosted the 2026 Open Day, marking their first flagship customer-facing event following the strategic integration.

The event brought together biotech customers, industry leaders and innovators to explore how an integrated ADC/XDC CRDMO platform can accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation bioconjugate therapies.

SUZHOU, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC and BioDlink jointly hosted the 2026 Open Day under the theme "Stronger Together, Shaping the Future," bringing together biotech customers and industry experts for the first landmark event since BioDlink became a controlled subsidiary of WuXi XDC. The event showcased the combined strengths of the two organizations and their shared vision of building a globally competitive, integrated ADC/XDC CRDMO platform.

A key highlight of the event was the launch ceremony, where Dr. Jimmy Li, WuXi XDC CEO and Chairman of BioDlink; Dr. Jian Zhang, BioDlink Acting CEO; and fellow leadership representatives, including Dr. Marie Zhu, WuXi XDC CTO; Lily Yin, BioDlink CTO; and Dr. Jun Hu, Head of APAC Business Development & Global Commercial Operations and Head of Singapore Site Management, officially inaugurated the "Stronger Together" initiative. The ceremony symbolized the successful transition from strategic integration to operational collaboration, reinforcing the companies' commitment to delivering seamless support from development through commercial manufacturing.

During the leadership presentations, Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC and Chairman of BioDlink, shared the long-term strategic vision for the integrated platform, outlining how the combination of complementary expertise, global resources and industrial capabilities will create greater value for customers across the bioconjugate development lifecycle. Dr. Jian Zhang, Acting CEO of BioDlink, introduced BioDlink's strategic positioning within the combined organization, highlighting its technology platforms, manufacturing capabilities and proven track record in supporting complex ADC/XDC programs from process development to commercial supply.

The event also featured perspectives from biotechnology partners. Dr. Junhua Qiao, CTO of GenSci shared insights on effective collaboration models between biotech companies and CDMO partners, drawing on experience from both biotech and biopharma environments. Dr. Yu Zhang, CMC Head of DualityBio, analyzed the trends of the global XDC market, the differentiated competitive landscape of the industry, and the strategic collaboration considerations for long-term cooperation between Biotech and CDMO, drawing on his own practical experience.

A panel discussion on "The XDC Era: Opportunities, Challenges and New Collaboration Models" was moderated by Dr. Jian Zhang, Acting CEO of BioDlink , and featured Dr. Changjiang Huang, CSO of BioCombo Therapeutics ; Dr. Zheng Wu, CEO of ArkBio; Dr. Tao Xu, CEO of SmartNuclide; Dr. Jifeng Zhang, CTO of Lepu Biopharma; and Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC and Chairman of BioDlink. Discussions focused on key industry topics including molecular complexity, CMC challenges, cross-functional collaboration and emerging partnership models. Panelists agreed that integrated development and manufacturing capabilities will play an increasingly critical role in enabling the next generation of bioconjugate innovation.

Guests also conducted a guided tour of BioDlink's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, gaining first-hand insight into the infrastructure, operational excellence and quality systems that support commercial-scale production.

The event marked the first joint appearance of WuXi XDC and BioDlink since the integration and underscored their shared commitment to advancing bioconjugate innovation. Moving forward, the two organizations will continue to expand their integrated CRDMO capabilities and empower global innovators to bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide.

About BioDlink

BioDlink, a controlled subsidiary of WuXi XDC, is a leading global CDMO specializing in biologics and bioconjugates (ADCs/XDCs). Headquartered in Suzhou, with centers in Shanghai and Beijing, the company provides fully integrated, end-to-end services spanning early R&D through commercial manufacturing.

With its one-base integrated platform and proprietary technologies — such as BDKcell® for rapid cell line development and GL-DisacLink® for site-specific conjugation — BioDlink helps partners accelerate development, improve efficiency and reduce costs.

The company operates four commercial manufacturing lines with large-scale sterile fill-finish capabilities, backed by a global GMP-aligned quality system that has earned PMDA accreditation in Japan and supported product approvals across China, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Colombia and Bolivia.

Guided by the philosophy of "Quality First, Innovation Driven, Success Together," BioDlink is committed to advancing global access to next-generation biologics and building trusted partnerships worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.biodlink.com

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. (stock code: 2268.HK) is a globally recognized contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) specializing in bioconjugates. The company offers a wide range of innovative conjugation and payload-linker technologies to facilitate the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Focused on early-stage research and development of ADCs and other bioconjugates, WuXi XDC offers comprehensive one-stop services from preclinical to commercial manufacturing. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: www.wuxixdc.com

SOURCE BioDlink Biopharm Co., Ltd.