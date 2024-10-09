STRONGEST MAN ON EARTH, MITCHELL HOOPER, JOINS TEAM MUTANT

Hardcore partnership with leading sports nutrition company to debut at Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fit Foods Ltd., a leading Canadian sports nutrition company in the bodybuilding and fitness industry that develops sports nutrition products for those born hardcore, announced today that Mitchell Hooper, a Canadian strongman and Strongest Man on Earth competitor, has joined Team MUTANT. Team MUTANT is a group of world-class athletes who take strength training above and beyond with their hardcore mindset and dedication. MUTANT products and lifestyle gear is for hardcore and strength athletes who strive to build massive physiques through serious and intense training regimens.

"Mitchell Hooper is the definition of dedication and hardcore, which is why we're pumped he is joining Team MUTANT," said MUTANT President and CEO Jim McMahon. "He's a powerhouse with an unmatched work ethic and he is a shining example of the MUTANT athlete who we've been supporting and working with for decades. With Mitchell joining Team MUTANT, we'll continue surpassing our goals."

Fans can meet Hooper and other members of Team MUTANT at the 2024 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, October 11, at the MUTANT Booth, #924, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. and 3:15-5:00 p.m.

"Hooper was born hardcore. He is Canada's premier strongman and won this year's 2024 Strongest Man on Earth competition. In 2023, Hooper won first place at the World's Strongest Man competition becoming the first Canadian to hold that title. Hooper's hardcore dedication led him to become the only person to have won the four most prestigious competitions in modern strongman: World's Strongest Man, Arnold Strongman Classic, Rogue Invitational, and Strongest Man on Earth."

Hooper perfectly represents Team MUTANT and relies on the latest science for his exercise program and nutrition supplementation. Which is why Hooper choose MUTANT as his sports nutrition partner. MUTANT supplements are manufactured in Canada at a fully owned and operated facility. MUTANT uses cutting-edge science to formulate bio-available products that support real athletes. All flavors are developed in house ensuring that the products taste as good as they work.

"With a master's in exercise physiology, everything I do is backed by strong (pun intended) scientific evidence," said Hooper. "MUTANT is specially formulated to support hardcore athletes like me and allow me to get through my intense training regimen. I'm confident MUTANT gives me the nutrition I need due to their incredibly well-formulated and science-backed products, all of which provides me with high levels of bioavailability and absorption. I am genuinely excited to be a part of this world-renowned team."

Learn more about Team MUTANT and the partnership at www.iammutant.com/pages/athletes.

About Fit Foods Ltd

Fit Foods Ltd, a world-class manufacturer of sports nutrition proteins and other supplements, specializing in powders. Its extensive variety of products and formulas has earned it international recognition for superior-tasting quality products, and has resulted in a leading position in the marketplace. Fit Foods brands are distributed worldwide in 70+ countries. Its manufacturing facilities are GMP compliant, NHP site licensed (#300341), CFIA licensed (4420), US FDA licensed, and Certified Organic by PACS (#16-463). MUTANT is one of the companies most beloved brands.

