Stronghold Data, a New Charter Technologies Company, is Channel Futures MSP of the Year

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stronghold Data, a New Charter Technologies Company, has been named the MSP of the Year by the prestigious Channel Partners and Channel Futures MSP 501 at the MSP Summit held November 1-2 in Las Vegas as part of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo.

"The team at Stronghold Data embodies everything we value at New Charter," said New Charter Technologies CEO Mitch Morgan. "From the deep focus on clients and employees to the growth-oriented culture, Stronghold sets the standard in our industry. Congratulations to James Richards and the team."

Stronghold Data has been selected as the industry-leading MSP by the research team and editors of the Channel Futures company. Only MSPs that were included on The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 prestigious rankings were eligible for this honor; New Charter Technologies placed on the Channel Futures MSP 501 list earlier in the year. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

"There are moments on the journey that make you pause and reflect. Some of those moments are when you get a thank you from a client, or an unexpected call or email letting you know how awesome your team was and how your team truly helped someone. Another one of those moments is when your peers and industry recognize your contributions," said Stronghold Data CEO James Richards.

Managed service providers that qualify for MSP of the Year must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

"This award is a reflection of the entire Stronghold team and spans every department of our company including Internal Operations, vCIOs, Project Engineers, System Engineers, Sales, Marketing, Accounting, and Administration, all of whom deliver best in class services to our clients," added Richards. "I also recognize that we would not be able to receive this honor without the years of support and advice that has been poured into us by peers and mentors."

New Charter Technologies companies are committed to continuous growth and innovation, and Stronghold Data exemplifies this by providing industry leading customer service to clients and partners in the Joplin, MO community.

READ FULL RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT

Nora Erspamer

New Charter Technologies

[email protected]

720.429.3942

SOURCE New Charter Technologies