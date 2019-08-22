Structural Adhesives Markets, 2024 by Technology, Resin, Application, and Region: Key Players are Henkel, Sika, 3M, Huntsman, and ITW

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Adhesives Market by Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based), Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, MMA, Cyanoacrylate), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Wind Energy, Aerospace), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The structural adhesives market was valued to be USD 14.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Structural adhesives provide excellent mechanical performance while enabling weight reduction. They offer high strength, load-bearing capability, durability, and resistance against impact, heat, fatigue, and solvents. They also offer advantages such as cleaner lines with no protruding nails, rivets, or weld marks in the body of automotive, including cars, buses, and trucks. All structural adhesives provide at least 1,000 psi of overlap shear strength to the substrate. These adhesives can be used to bond a wide variety of substrates such as steel, aluminum, copper, plastics, rubber, glass, wood, and masonry.

The growth of the structural adhesives market is primarily driven by the increasing use of modified epoxies and polyurethane adhesives, along with increasing penetration of methyl methacrylate adhesives, in the wind energy, marine, building & construction, and automotive applications. Increasing penetration of composites, increasing demand for non-hazardous, green, and sustainable structural adhesives, and demand for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles and aircraft are expected to increase the demand for structural adhesives in the next five years.

The key players in the structural adhesives market include Henkel (Germany), Sika (Switzerland), 3M (US), Huntsman (US), and ITW (US). H.B. Fuller opened its new Automotive Competency Center in Mannheim, Germany.

This center expanded H.B. Fuller's capability to develop and manufacture hot melt, water-based, solvent-based, reactive and film adhesive technologies for use in various automotive trim, structural parts, lighting, electronics, and battery applications. Sika launched Sikaflex-268 PowerCure, an accelerated one-component polyurethane adhesive, and sealant, for vehicle glass and assembly applications in the transportation sector.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Structural Adhesives Market

4.2 Structural Adhesives Market Growth, By Resin Type

4.3 APAC Structural Adhesives Market Share, By Application and Country

4.4 Structural Adhesives Market, By Major Countries

4.5 Structural Adhesives Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.6 Structural Adhesives Market: Growing Demand From APAC



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Trend for Lightweight and Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Structural Adhesives in Aerospace Industry

5.2.1.3 High Demand for Adhesives in Building & Construction and Wind Energy Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations in North American and European Countries

5.2.2.2 Different Characteristic Limitations of Various Adhesives

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Structural Adhesives

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Market Opportunities in Developed Countries

5.2.4.2 Changing Regulatory Policies and Standards

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.2 Trends in the Construction Industry

5.4.3 Trends in the Automotive Industry

5.4.4 Trends and Forecast in the Aerospace Industry

5.4.5 Trends and Forecast in Wind Energy Industry



6 Structural Adhesives Market, By Substrate

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Metals

6.2.1 Metal Bonding Adhesives are Gaining Momentum Due to Uniform Distribution of Adhesives

6.3 Plastics

6.3.1 Plastics Can Be Reliably Fastened to A Wide Variety of Other Substrates Using an Engineered Adhesive Solution

6.4 Wood

6.4.1 Bonding of Woods Evenly Distributes the Weight and Makes the Structure Lighter

6.5 Composites

6.5.1 Composite Bonding Adhesives are in High Demand Due to their Strong Bonding and High Chemical & Heat Resistance

6.6 Others



7 Structural Adhesives Market, By Resin

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Epoxy

7.2.1 Epoxy-Based Structural Adhesives are the Most Commonly Used Adhesives in Industrial, Automotive, Construction, and Aerospace Applications

7.3 Polyurethane (PU)

7.3.1 Pu-Based Structural Adhesives are Used Extensively in Automotive & Transportation Applications Because of their Versatility and High Strength

7.4 Acrylic

7.4.1 Acrylic-Based Structural Adhesives Can Easily Join Or Bond Dissimilar Substrates

7.5 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

7.5.1 Mma-Based Structural Adhesives Have the Ability to Bond With A Variety of Dissimilar Substrates By Improving the Functionality of Adhesives

7.6 Cyanoacrylate

7.6.1 Cyanoacrylate-Based Structural Adhesives Offer Excellent Adhesion With Many Substrates

7.7 Others



8 Structural Adhesives Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Solvent-Based & Reactive

8.2.1 The Solvent-Based & Reactive Technology Accounts for More Than Half of the Total Market Size, in Terms of Both Value and Volume

8.3 Water-Based

8.3.1 Water-Based Adhesives are Completely Solvent-Free and Have Low VOCs

8.4 Others



9 Structural Adhesives Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Building & Construction

9.2.1 Strength, Excellent Quality of Finish, Improved Tensile Strength, Aesthetics, Improved Productivity, and Reduced Manufacturing Costs Offered By Structural Adhesives, Make them Useful in This Application Segment

9.3 Bus & Truck

9.3.1 The Use of Structural Adhesives Render Outstanding Durability, Aesthetic Appeal, and Safety to the Toughest Commercial Bus Designs and Heavy-Duty Trucks

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 The Use of Structural Adhesives Helps in Lightweighting and Higher Impact Resistance of Vehicles

9.5 Aerospace

9.5.1 Increasing Air Traffic is Leading to the Higher Demand for Structural Adhesives in Aerospace Applications

9.6 Wind Energy

9.6.1 Increasing Focus on Green Energy Sources is Expected to Drive the Demand

9.7 Marine

9.7.1 Increasing Use of Plastic and Composites in Fabricating Boats is Boosting the Demand

9.8 Rail

9.8.1 The Growing Demand for High Speed and Lightweight Structures is Contributing to the Growth of the Market in This Application

9.9 Other Applications



10 Structural Adhesives Market, By Region



Companies Mentioned



3M

Arkema (Bostik)

Ashland

Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGAA

Dupont (Dowdupont)

Dymax Corporation

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

Hubei Huitian New Materials Co., Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

ITW

L&L Products

Lord Corporation

Mapei S.P.A

Master Bond Inc.

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Parson Adhesives, Inc.

Permabond LLC.

Rid B.V.

Scigrip

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Sika AG

Uniseal, Inc.

Weicon GmbH & Co. Kg

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ape9pd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

