Structural Heart Medical Device Patent Portfolio Is For Sale

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a market leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and domain name brokerage, is marketing for sale key patents for devices and techniques related to surgical treatments for mitral regurgitation (MR) and atrial fibrillation (AF), including 9 issued patents. Hilco Streambank brought this patent portfolio to market in 2019 as part of the Receivership of LC Therapeutics, Inc., and facilitated a sale to a creditor of the company. These assets are once again available for sale, along with a newly issued AF patent.

Offers to acquire some or all of the patents are due by January 5, 2021. Interested parties should submit their best and final offers on the offer deadline, as there will not be a further round of bidding or an auction following that date.

There are an estimated 6 million individuals who experience MR in the U.S. and these numbers are expected to grow as the population ages. "Due to the complexity of surgery within the invasive open-heart setting, only 0.4% of individuals with MR receive surgical intervention to repair this condition, which indicates a very large unmet need for care," commented Hilco Streambank CEO, Gabe Fried. "The mitral valve is replaced in half of the MR surgical cases, notwithstanding that studies show that repair is superior to replacement, and roughly 90% of MR surgical cases are candidates for repair." The MR patents protect technology surrounding artificial chords of predetermined lengths used to repair the mitral valve chordae during MR surgical procedures.

The patents also protect an ablation device, method and algorithm for AF procedures. This AF solution is intended initially for use in the open-heart setting and is anticipated to become a nationwide standard of care.

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

