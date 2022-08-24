Structural Soils Ltd Solution Built in Flowfinity Shortlisted for Prestigious Digital Innovation Award

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc. congratulates Structural Soils Ltd. on being shortlisted for a prestigious Ground Engineering Award in Digital Innovation.

The Ground Engineering Awards for 2022 will be held in London on September 6 and Structural Soils Ltd has been shortlisted as a finalist for a "Bespoke Real-Time Data Capture, Management and Delivery Solution" built in the Flowfinity no-code platform that has streamlined data collection, validation, analytics, and reporting for engineers within their business unit.

Structural Soils Ltd

"We are very excited to see how effectively Structural Soils has leveraged our no-code app development platform to solve problems they encountered in the engineering sector specifically and in their general business practices." says Len Melcer, Director of Sales at Flowfinity. "I suggest that any geotechnical engineering firms conducting ground investigations should take a close look at how Structural Soils has transformed their processes to ensure data reliability and accuracy as well as accelerating project delivery."

Structural Soils Ltd is a member of the RSK Group. Established in 1964, Structural Soils has evolved into a leading national, multidisciplinary, integrated geotechnical and geoenvironmental site-investigation company with the proven capability, capacity, and confidence to undertake contracts of any size, in any location and virtually any scope. The company undertakes contracts across the UK and internationally through its offices in Bristol, Castleford, Coventry, Glasgow, Hemel Hempstead, and Tonbridge. The company operates to an ISO 14001:2015, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified management alongside an ISO 17025:2017 and UKAS accredited laboratory management system.

RSK Group Ltd is a global leader in the delivery of sustainable solutions to a wide variety of industries through a family of over 130 environmental, engineering, and technical services businesses that work together to provide practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges faced by societies around the world. Best of luck in the finals!

To see the full Ground Engineering Awards Shortlist 2022 please visit:

https://awards.geplus.co.uk/gea/en/page/2022-shortlist

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code platform used to create, automate, and integrate custom business process applications. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered engineering professionals to build flexible, scalable data collection apps and workflow automations that leverage technology to solve complex engineering challenges without custom code.

Our intuitive platform combines a no-code application editor and SQL database, workflow automation tools, advanced data collection with IoT compatibility, interactive operational dashboards, and reliable system integrations to help you streamline project delivery.

For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com

