Structured Cabling Market Size Worth $15.85 Billion By 2028 | Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 15.85 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to Register a CAGR: 5.2% From 2021 – 2028. Rising demand for high-speed communication networks, a growing trend of data center convergence, and rising emphasis on time-saving options by business enterprises are the key factors driving the market growth. Increasing use of broadband is boosting the expansion of fiber optic systems network, which in turn augment the growth of this market. In addition to this, a major transition from analog to IP-based video surveillance systems coupled with increasing adoption of FTTH is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Key Highlights of Structured Cabling Market

Based on product , fiber optic cable dominated the structures cabling market and is projected to account for major revenue share during the forecast period. These types of cables are extensively used by organizations as it offers faster pace during transmission of communication signals.

, dominated the structures cabling market and is projected to account for major revenue share during the forecast period. These types of as it offers faster pace during transmission of communication signals. In terms of the end-use industry , IT & telecommunication emerged as the largest revenue-generating domain and is expected to grow in the same manner over the forecast period. Companies have identified the key role of communication technology which requires continuous network connectivity . This rise in requirement resulted in a surge in market growth.

, emerged as the largest revenue-generating domain and is expected to grow in the same manner over the forecast period. Companies have identified the key role of . This rise in requirement resulted in a surge in market growth. Based on applications, a data center is projected to exhibit a rapid growth rate, owing to increasing demand for advanced IT infrastructure in emerging as well as emerged countries. Data centers are becoming the primary system utilized by organizations as it enables them to carry out efficient business operations.

The growing adoption of IoT, BYOD, and cloud services is expected to attract market investments during the forecast period. The governments in this region are focusing on the advancement of communication networks to obtain high levels of internet and technological literacy by investing significantly in this market for structured cabling.

Regional Developments:

North America continuously dominating the structured cabling market and this trend is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Companies are upgrading their infrastructure to have a fully automated system is among the major factors fueling the regional market growth. Mid-scale organizations and large-scale organizations from the North America region are seeking flexible alternatives that come with smoother and faster communication networks to conveniently run their business processes. A structured cabling system helps them to achieve this goal, which is propelling the market growth. The Asia Pacific is projected to garner the fastest growth rate, especially in leading economies such as Japan and China. The increasing adoption of digital services and the rise in adaptation of structured cabling are turning in the favor of regional market growth.

Competitive Outlook:

Some of the players holding a dominant position in the global structured cabling market include TE Connectivity Ltd., CXtec Inc., Reichle & De-Massari AG, DataSpan, Inc., Paige Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Belden Solutions, Teknon Corporation, PennWell Corporation, Corning, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Brand-Rex Ltd., Hitachi Cable America Inc., and The Siemon Company. Leading players giving emphasis on R&D activities and investing more for product improvements to strengthen their position in the competitive market.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Network Infrastructure Provider Company

Network Infrastructure Provider Company Demand Side: IT & Telecommunication Company, Government & Educational Institutes, Banks

IT & Telecommunication Company, Government & Educational Institutes, Banks Regulatory Side: Industry Association (TIA), Computer Communications Industry Association (CCIA)

Polaris Market Research has segmented the structured cabling market report on the basis of component, cable type, end-use, and region:

Structured Cabling Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Structured Cabling Cable Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Category 5E

Category 6

Category 6A

Category 7

Others

Structured Cabling End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Retail

Transportation

Industrial

Others

Structured Cabling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



UAE

List of Key Players of Structured Cabling Industry

TE Connectivity Ltd.

CXtec Inc.

Reichle & De-Massari AG

DataSpan, Inc.

Paige Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Belden Solutions

Teknon Corporation

PennWell Corporation

Corning, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Brand-Rex Ltd.

Hitachi Cable America Inc.

The Siemon Company

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

