Structured Finance Market size to grow by USD 997.68 billion from 2023 to 2028; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Avendus Wealth Management Pvt Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Barclays PLC, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The structured finance market is estimated to grow by USD 997.68 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%. The structured finance market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer structured finance market are Acuity Knowledge Partner, Avendus Wealth Management Pvt Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Barclays PLC, CARE Ratings Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, ESFC Investment Group, Greenberg Traurig LLP., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Latham and Watkins LLP, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, S and P Global Inc., SPARK CAPITAL ADVISORS India PVT LTD., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Trade Finance Global, and UBS Group AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Structured Finance Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Avendus Wealth Management Pvt Ltd. - The company offers structured finance solutions, such as bespoke structured credit products, to high-quality entrepreneurs and businesses to meet their specific requirements.

The company offers structured finance solutions, such as bespoke structured credit products, to high-quality entrepreneurs and businesses to meet their specific requirements. Axis Bank Ltd. - The company offers structured finance solutions that provide bespoke fundraising solutions for promoter financing, acquisition financing, and bridge financing.

The company offers structured finance solutions that provide bespoke fundraising solutions for promoter financing, acquisition financing, and bridge financing. Barclays PLC - The company offers structured finance solutions such as fixed-income products from bonds, and loans to commercial paper and structured financing solutions.

The company offers structured finance solutions such as fixed-income products from bonds, and loans to commercial paper and structured financing solutions. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There has been a notable surge in infrastructure development and investment in countries in the region. The countries include China, India, and Southeast Asia and it is necessitating the need for structured financing solutions. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increasing demand for alternative investment products

Increasing demand for alternative investment products Key Trend - Increased demand for ESG-linked structured finance products

- Increased demand for ESG-linked structured finance products Major Challenges - Increasing complexity of structured finance products

Market Segmentation

The large enterprises segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Structured finance creates personalized financial products that are subsequently sold as securities to investors by combining different financial responsibilities or assets, such as bonds, mortgages, and loans. This segment also represents a significant portion of the activity, with major corporations utilizing structured finance to optimize their capital structure, access funding, and manage risk.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40.32% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 99,652 million.

The trade finance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14,706.45 million.

Structured Finance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.8% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio