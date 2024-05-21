Structured Literacy Pioneer Launches First Digital and Student-Facing Product to Support Foundational Literacy Skills Development

OXFORD, Mass., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Language Training, the leading provider of supplemental literacy education programs aligned to the Science of Reading, announced the launch of its first-ever digital and student-facing product, FUN HUB® Practice. Expanding on the legacy and effectiveness of Wilson Language Training's hallmark program – Fundations® – FUN HUB® Practice provides educators with a complimentary way to engage and build a child's foundational literacy skills.

Researchers and educators alike emphasize how practice and consistency between language and procedure used in daily lessons serve as the bedrock of mastering foundational literacy skills. Tightly aligned to the Fundations® scope and sequence, FUN HUB® Practice consists of interactive and engaging activities in a dynamic online format. This allows students to apply taught skills outside of the Fundations® lessons and reinforce their decoding and encoding abilities.

"We know reading and writing are learned skills, so students need opportunities to repeat and reinforce the key components of a structured literacy approach," says Paul Murphy, Chief Product Officer at Wilson Language Training. "FUN HUB® Practice cumulatively builds on a student's knowledge, seamlessly targeting both newly taught and previously taught concepts on the journey toward literacy mastery."

FUN HUB® Practice also enables teachers to quickly and easily assign activities across multiple units within a few clicks, all while tracking student progress on a weekly basis. Teachers are then able to identify which students need extra or differentiated instruction ahead of subsequent Fundations® lessons. And in the platform, administrators are able to review cumulative performance data across grade levels and classes to support district-wide literacy strategies. This easy-to-use digital platform empowers teachers and administrators to be more responsive to student needs, which, in turn, enhances the learning experience.

Keri Dixon, CEO of Wilson Language Training, says, "FUN HUB® Practice represents a monumental leap forward in Wilson's journey from print-based materials to pioneering as a digital innovator. As an educator-first organization responsive to the ever-evolving realities of the classroom, we are proud to have developed a digital product grounded in decades of 'what works' to better equip teachers for more meaningful and effective literacy instruction."

In a moment when state policy shifts and investments are being made across the country to ensure instructional practices align to the Science of Reading, Wilson Language Training's proven structured literacy approach reflected in Fundations® and FUN HUB® Practice lays the groundwork for lifelong literacy.

About Wilson Language Training

For the past three decades, Wilson has advanced its vision of "Literacy for All" through multisensory structured literacy programs and professional learning backed by a commitment to the Science of Reading and implementation. Wilson is an expert in the field of dyslexia and a forerunner in delivering foundational skill instruction for students in K-3 general education classrooms and those beyond elementary grades who struggle to read and spell. The Wilson Reading System® (WRS) , Fundations®, and Just Words® programs build a solid foundation for beginning readers and reduce the literacy gap for struggling students, including those with dyslexia. Wilson's certifications result in Wilson® Dyslexia Practitioner and Therapist credentials, which have been awarded Accreditation Plus by the International Dyslexia Association (IDA). Nearly 300,000 educators have participated in Wilson courses and workshops, and 25,000 have earned WRS Level I Certification . For more information, visit https://www.wilsonlanguage.com/ .

SOURCE Wilson Language Training