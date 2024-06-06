Fundations Creators Team-Up with the Original DIBELS Authors to Advance Cohesion in Early Literacy Instruction

Wilson Language Training acquires Acadience Learning, the company founded by Dr. Ruth Kaminski and Dr. Roland Good, the original authors of DIBELS

OXFORD, Mass., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Language Training (Wilson), creator of the popular, supplemental literacy programs aligned to the science of reading, today announced its acquisition of Acadience Learning , the company founded by Dr. Ruth Kaminski and Dr. Roland Good, the original authors of the early literacy assessment DIBELS, now known as Acadience. The addition of Acadience's assessment suite to Wilson's product line will enable deep instructional cohesion by combining evidence-based literacy curriculum with an easy-to-use formative assessment that already serves nearly two million students across the United States and internationally.

"The integration of two heavily researched, evidence-based resources is a direct response to the aspirations – and realities – of educators in the field," said Keri Dixon, CEO of Wilson. "This is about providing teachers with resources that they have been asking for as they work to implement the sort of instructional practices that are critical to making good on the potential of the science of reading." Over the last five years, more than 40 states have passed legislation to reform literacy instruction.

The combination of Wilson and Acadience also reflects a shared commitment to children's reading success among the nation's leading reading researchers. Together, Barbara Wilson, Co-Founder of Wilson Language Training, and Dr. Ruth Kaminski and Dr. Roland Good, Co-Founders of Acadience Learning, bring more than 100 years of combined experience in the field.

"Roland and Ruth are among the most respected authors and educators in the field. We are honored to team-up with them to provide world-class assessment and literacy instruction," says Barbara Wilson, who has authored Wilson's three hallmark programs – Fundations, Just Words, and Wilson Reading System – over the last 35 years. "The combination of reliable, evidence-based measures from Acadience, along with Wilson's structured literacy curricular resources and professional learning, will provide educators with an unprecedented pathway to student mastery so that all students successfully learn how to read and spell."

Following the acquisition, both Acadience and Wilson will continue to operate under their current brands, with no customer support or product changes for educators, districts, or states. Existing curriculum and assessments will remain available as independent resources. The growing number of states and districts that already use both Acadience assessment solutions and Wilson literacy programs will play a role in informing the integration and development of combined resources.

"We are grateful to partner with Wilson – this next chapter will provide educators with the resources and tools they need to unlock the full potential of each student," said Alisa Dorman, who will continue in her role as President of Acadience at Wilson.

The acquisition also follows last month's launch of Wilson's first student-facing digital offering, FUN HUB® Practice, which provides online, interactive, and targeted practice to reinforce lessons in Wilson's hallmark product, Fundations®.

Dr. Ruth Kaminski, Co-Founder of Acadience says, "This partnership reflects a pivotal moment in the literacy instruction field, where both curriculum and assessment informed by the science of reading can come together to best equip educators."

About Wilson Language Training

For more than thirty years, Wilson has advanced its vision of "Literacy for All" through multisensory structured literacy programs and professional learning backed by a commitment to the Science of Reading and implementation. The Wilson Reading System® (WRS) , Fundations®, and Just Words® programs build a solid foundation for beginning readers and reduce the literacy gap for struggling students, including those with dyslexia. Wilson's certifications result in Wilson® Dyslexia Practitioner and Therapist credentials, which have been awarded Accreditation Plus by the International Dyslexia Association (IDA). Nearly 300,000 educators have participated in Wilson courses and workshops, and 25,000 have earned WRS Level I Certification . Wilson was advised by 85 Advisors on this transaction.

About Acadience Learning

For more than twenty years, Acadience Learning has advanced its vision of improving student outcomes through high-quality research, innovative assessment solutions, practical educational tools, and comprehensive professional development opportunities. The Acadience suite of assessments provide a comprehensive solution for screening, progress monitoring and diagnostic assessment to help reduce the gap for struggling students and unlock their full potential. Backed by research, the Acadience assessment measures provide much needed information to guide and support educators and educational systems to make data-informed decisions.

