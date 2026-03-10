Structurely Appoints Revenue Leader Max Wegner as Chief Revenue Officer

AMES, Iowa, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Structurely, an AI-powered conversational platform that helps businesses capture, qualify, follow-up and convert inbound demand, today announced the appointment of Max Wegner as chief revenue officer.

Wegner brings extensive experience scaling revenue organizations through disciplined execution, process optimization and technology-enabled workflows. Throughout his career, he has focused on helping sales teams simplify complex processes, tighten handoffs and increase productivity, particularly in high-volume, compliance-driven environments.

Max Wegner, Structurely Chief Revenue Officer

A licensed loan officer, Wegner also brings firsthand industry perspective from the mortgage sector, where he has led large-scale sales and operations teams through periods of rapid growth. In previous roles, he oversaw technology and process initiatives supporting more than 4,000 sales professionals, while directly managing an operations organization of more than 700 processors. Under his leadership, teams increased performance from an average of four closings per producer per month to 12 in less than 18 months.

"Max understands where revenue systems break down — not at lead generation, but in execution, follow-up and accountability," said Corey Welch, CEO of Structurely. "He has built scalable operating models that allow teams to do more with less, without sacrificing quality. Bringing him on as CRO and partner reflects the impact we expect him to have across our platform and customer base."

As chief revenue officer, Wegner will lead Structurely's go-to-market strategy, revenue operations and strategic partnerships, with a focus on aligning sales execution, customer outcomes and product capabilities. His appointment comes as Structurely continues to advance its platform with new capabilities — such as its AI auto dialer — designed to help teams complete follow-up reliably and capture every actionable opportunity.

"Across every industry I've worked in, the challenge is the same — deals are lost when follow-up breaks down," Wegner said. "Structurely takes a human-first approach, using AI to support consistent execution while keeping teams focused on the moments that matter most. I'm excited to help scale a platform that delivers measurable impact for organizations operating at volume."

Wegner's role as partner reflects his involvement in shaping Structurely's long-term growth strategy as the company continues to evolve its offerings for complex, performance-driven sales environments.

About Structurely

Structurely is an AI-powered sales automation platform built for high-volume, compliance-driven industries. Developed inside real production environments and refined over more than a decade, Structurely delivers industry-specific AI infrastructure designed to engage, qualify, and convert consumers at scale. The platform is built on deep conversational data and proven performance history, enabling revenue teams to operate with greater efficiency, consistency, and confidence.

Structurely is a company of CapStone Holdings Inc., a diversified investment firm focused on building durable, long-term businesses through disciplined capital allocation and operator-led growth.

SOURCE Structurely