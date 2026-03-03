StruXure.co Announces Sage Intacct Integration - Delivering Seamless Construction & Financial Management

SAN ANTONIO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StruXure.co, the world's most contractor-centric construction management platform, announces a robust integration with Sage Intacct. Together the solution empowers construction companies with seamless collaboration between project operations and financial management. The composable StruXure.co module is available immediately on the Sage Marketplace.

This end-to-end integration provides builders with a single source of truth across projects, budgets, contracts, and accounting. When a new project is created in StruXure.co, it is automatically established as a job in Sage Intacct, instantly synchronizing contracts, budgets, and cost codes.

As a project progresses, operational decisions such as new subcontracts, purchase orders, and crucial change orders are instantly reflected in Intacct. This eliminates manual and duplicative data entry, preventing costly delays, and ensures every team works from the same numbers.

Key Highlights

Real-time Data Synchronization: Automatically syncs projects, contracts, budgets, and cost codes from StruXure.co to Sage Intacct, ensuring every team works from the same data from day one.

Automated Workflow: Eliminates manual data entry by seamlessly pushing subcontracts, purchase orders, and change orders between both systems, keeping financials up to date instantly.

Enhanced Financial Accuracy: Provides a single source of truth for all project financials, ensuring consistent vendor lists and preventing errors and delays.

Why It Matters

Construction projects are complex, and every decision has ripple effects on profitability. Too often, contractors are forced to reconcile spreadsheets, chase down invoices, or re-key data into multiple systems. The StruXure.co / Intacct integration eliminates these inefficiencies by aligning field operations and financial accounting in real time.

"Contractors should not have to choose between operational control and financial accuracy," said Charles Glennon, Lead Developer. "Our integration with Sage Intacct ensures that project managers and finance teams work from the same data, enabling smarter decisions, faster payment, and healthier margins."

A Better Alternative

Unlike other platforms that limit functionality or create dependencies, StruXure.co ensures contractors stay in control of their projects. By keeping Intacct as the financial system of record and StruXure.co as the operational hub, builders get the best of both worlds: robust project management and reliable financial oversight, with a single data entry point. View in Sage Marketplace here.

About StruXure.co

StruXure.co is the contractor-first construction management platform that blends human expertise with computational power to streamline project delivery. Backed by nearly a century of construction knowledge, StruXure.co equips contractors with the tools to thrive in an increasingly complex industry.

For more information, visit www.struXure.co.

About Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct is a leading cloud financial management solution designed to help organizations improve performance and drive growth. Recognized by AICPA as the preferred provider of financial applications, Sage Intacct delivers deep accounting capabilities, real-time visibility, and powerful automation for core financial processes. Thousands of businesses rely on Sage Intacct to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and scale with confidence.

For more information, visit www.sageintacct.com

