Stryker And Jerome Bettis Host First-Ever "Get On The Bus" Contest Winner In Pittsburgh To Promote Importance Of Joint Health

The winner is Pittsburgh local, Chris Crytzer, who is highly involved in the community and has suffered from both hip and knee pain for years. She is ready to seek help in order to get back to living an active lifestyle. Chris and Bettis will spend their day driving around Pittsburgh on Stryker's bus, and they'll make a few stops along the way - including Chris' doctor's office so that she can discuss ways to prioritize her joint health. Throughout the day, Jerome will be talking with Chris about his own experience with joint pain, prioritizing his health through an active lifestyle, and encouraging her to learn more about various available treatment options.

"I was nervous about addressing the pain until my Stryker teammate, Fred Funk, made me realize that I don't have to live with it, and that the first step was to go see my doctor," said Bettis. "I'm really excited to be in Pittsburgh to meet Chris and to give her the extra push to see a professional and set up a plan that works for her."

The "Get On The Bus" contests were launched earlier this year, rallying people to share why they or their loved ones may need some extra encouragement to go to the doctor to learn about joint health. Similar to what Jerome Bettis is doing in Pittsburgh, current PGA TOUR Champions Golfer and GetAroundKnee recipient, Fred Funk, will be joining future winners as well.

The "Get On The Bus" contests continue to run in the Jacksonville, FL, and Northern NJ areas. The winner in each area will be invited to get on board the bus with one, or both, of Stryker's athlete ambassadors. For more information about Stryker, our ambassadors and "Get on the Bus," please visit patients.stryker.com.

The contests are still active in the Jacksonville, FL and Northern NJ areas. If you or someone you know is experiencing joint pain in their hips or knees and/or unable to live an active lifestyle because of joint pain, go to patients.stryker.com to sign up for one of the contests in today. To enter, entrants must provide basic information, and tell Stryker in 200 words or less why you or your loved one needs that extra push to go to the doctor. There will be three grand prize winners—one for each of the identified local markets listed in each contest's rules.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER ONE OF THE THREE CONTESTS. Void where prohibited by law. Florida contest open to legal residents of Duval County, FL, begins at 12:01 AM EDT on 4/10/18, and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on 6/15/18. New Jersey contest open to legal residents of Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic Counties in NJ, begins at 12:01 AM EDT on 4/10/18, and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on 7/20/18. Entrants for each contest must be 21+ as of the date of entry. Other eligibility and entry restrictions apply for each contest. For Official Rules for each contest, visit patients.stryker.com. Sponsored by Stryker Corporation.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Jerome Bettis and Fred Funk are paid spokespersons of Stryker, and their statements represent their personal views based on their personal experiences. Jerome Bettis does not have any Stryker implants and his comments do not constitute an endorsement of Stryker products.

