Stryker announces intent to acquire SERF SAS, enhancing its global joint replacement leadership

News provided by

Stryker

18 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

MAHWAH, N.J., USA, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announced today that it has executed a binding offer to Menix to acquire SERF SAS, a France-based joint replacement company.

With a legacy of over 50 years, SERF SAS is recognized by healthcare professionals worldwide for its innovations in hip implants, including the invention of the original Dual Mobility Cup. This acquisition would complement Stryker's existing presence in France and across Europe as well as its global joint replacement portfolio, allowing Stryker to serve a wider range of patients.

In accordance with French law, the execution of any binding agreement would occur after the works council information-consultation process has been completed. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: weakening of economic conditions, or the anticipation thereof, that could adversely affect the level of demand for our products; pricing pressures generally, including cost-containment measures that could adversely affect the price of or demand for our products; changes in foreign currency exchange markets; legislative and regulatory actions; unanticipated issues arising in connection with clinical studies and otherwise that affect United States Food and Drug Administration approval of new products; inflationary pressures; increased interest rates; supply chain disruptions; changes in reimbursement levels from third-party payors; a significant increase in product liability claims; the ultimate total cost with respect to recall-related matters; the impact of investigative and legal proceedings and compliance risks; resolution of tax audits; changes in tax laws and regulations; the impact of federal legislation to reform the United States healthcare system; costs to comply with medical device regulations; changes in financial markets; changes in our credit ratings; changes in the competitive environment; our ability to integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions in full or at all or within the expected timeframes; our ability to realize anticipated cost savings; potential negative impacts resulting from environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability related matters; the impact on our operations and financial results of any public health emergency and any related policies and actions by governments or other third parties; and breaches or failures of our or our vendors' information technology systems or products, including by cyber-attack, data leakage, unauthorized access or theft. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

About Menix

Menix comprises cutting-edge technological industries in the orthopaedic (primarily hip and knee) and dental sectors, as well as 3D digital solutions. In the field of orthopaedics, Menix enjoys a leadership position on the dual mobility and first intention stem markets in France.

About SERF SAS

SERF SAS is a French company that develops, manufactures, and sells a range of large joint replacement products on an international basis. Since its founding, SERF SAS has developed numerous innovative concepts, including the invention of the original Dual Mobility Cup. SERF SAS's main office is based in Décines-Charpieu, France.

Media contact
Stryker, Joint Replacement Niamh Grano
Sr. Communications Manager [email protected]
+1 201.831.5589

SOURCE Stryker

Also from this source

Stryker's Triathlon Tritanium Baseplate marks a decade of positive patient impact

Stryker's Triathlon Tritanium Baseplate marks a decade of positive patient impact

Stryker (NYSE: SYK), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, continues its year of milestones celebration with the 10th anniversary...
A Clearer Vision of Surgery: Stryker Releases its Next-Generation of Advanced Surgical Cameras

A Clearer Vision of Surgery: Stryker Releases its Next-Generation of Advanced Surgical Cameras

Stryker (NYSE: SYK), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, today unveiled the next-generation of minimally invasive surgical...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.