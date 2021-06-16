Stryker Brings "SmartRobotics™ Stadium" To Baseball Fans At Werner Park

MAHWAH, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stryker kicks off its game day events with Minor League Baseball® (MiLB™) at Werner Park Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska, where the latest innovation in joint replacement technology, Mako SmartRobotics™, will be on full display for Storm Chasers' fans. On June 16 and June 17, fans are encouraged to join Stryker at the stadium and participate in several experiences and activities, while learning about the benefits of Mako SmartRobotics™ – and how it can help patients get back to the game quicker.

"Omaha's Storm Chasers' fans are among the best and most enthusiastic in Minor League Baseball, and we couldn't be happier to kick off Stryker's partnership with the League in this terrific city," said Don Payerle, president of Stryker's Joint Replacement division. "After all that our country has endured over the past year, it's encouraging to see communities returning to fun and healthy activities."

As part of its "Own the Walk" program, Stryker will donate $1 to K9s For Warriors – the nation's largest provider of service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma – for every walk issued to a batter during the regular season. Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

Getting Back in the Game

In addition to the game day events, local orthopaedic surgeons will be hosting an educational seminar at the ballpark on Friday, June 25, to speak to fans about joint health, the latest technologies available and their surgical and nonsurgical options.

The pandemic caused many individuals and their physicians to delay necessary orthopaedic procedures which, according to a Lancet study, could result in increased use of medications, a more difficult recovery and more complicated surgeries.1 As the nation reopens, healthcare professionals are eager to educate those living with joint pain on the importance of revisiting a treatment plan with their physician to prevent further pain and potential complications. Individuals are encouraged to come out to the ballpark and learn more about new advancements designed to keep those with joint pain active, including Mako SmartRobotics™ technology.

Fans can visit the SmartRobotics™ Stadium near Gate 1 by sections 110 and 111.

To register for the seminar and learn more about joint health treatment options, please visit makosmartrobotics.com.

All surgery carries risk. See your orthopaedic surgeon to discuss your potential benefits and risks. Not all patients will have the same postoperative recovery and activity level. Individual results vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at stryker.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence.

