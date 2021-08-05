Stryker Hits Home Run at TD Bank Ballpark With Its Mako SmartRobotics™ Technology

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Stryker sets up shop at TD Bank Ballpark with its "SmartRobotics™ Stadium" booth as part of its cross-country tour in partnership with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™). On August 6 and August 7, Patriots fans are encouraged to attend a Somerset Patriots game and see the latest innovation in joint replacement technology, Mako SmartRobotics™, on full display at the booth. Between innings, Stryker will have fun, interactive activities for the whole family and local orthopaedic surgeons will be on-site to speak about joint health and treatment options, such as Mako SmartRobotics™ robotic-arm assisted surgery.

"After the difficult year we've had, it's uplifting to see New Jerseyans gathering safely outside at the ballpark cheering on the Patriots," said Don Payerle, president of Stryker's Joint Replacement division. "I'm looking forward to attending tomorrow's game and hope to meet fans as they stop by our SmartRobotics™ Stadium and learn how Stryker can help those dealing with knee and hip pain return to an active lifestyle, including jumping to their feet to root for their favorite team."

Fans can learn more about Stryker throughout the games with videoboard commercials and promotions, including a seat upgrade for a lucky fan. In addition to the game day events, local Mako-certified orthopaedic surgeons will be back at the ballpark on Thursday, August 19, for an educational seminar about joint health, the latest technologies available and surgical and nonsurgical options available to patients.

Revisiting Joint Health Treatment Plans

The ongoing pandemic has forced many individuals and their physicians to delay necessary orthopaedic procedures. This can lead to an increased use of medications, a more difficult recovery and more complicated surgeries, according to a recent Lancet study.1 However, it is critical for those living with joint pain to speak with their healthcare team to discuss their treatment plans and get educated on their options to help prevent further pain and complications.

Individuals are encouraged to visit TD Bank Ballpark and learn about new advances in healthcare designed to treat joint pain and keep people active, including Mako SmartRobotics™ technology. Those in attendance can visit the SmartRobotics™ Stadium booth in the Main Concourse near section 202. To register for the seminar and learn more about joint health treatment options, please visit makosmartrobotics.com.

Lastly, as part of its "Own the Walk" charitable program, Stryker will donate $1 to K9s For Warriors – the nation's largest provider of service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma – for every walk issued to a batter during the regular season. Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

All surgery carries risk. See your orthopaedic surgeon to discuss your potential benefits and risks. Not all patients will have the same postoperative recovery and activity level. Individual results vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at stryker.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2019, Minor League Baseball attracted over 41.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence.

