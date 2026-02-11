Stryker launches T2 Alpha Humerus Nailing System, supporting surgical workflow and care for complex fractures

PORTAGE, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced the launch of the T2 Alpha Humerus Nailing System, the latest addition to its T2 Alpha portfolio. The system offers surgeons a streamlined approach to humeral fracture fixation while providing hospital teams with a unified platform that enables consistent, high-quality care.

Stryker's T2 Alpha Humerus Nailing System

Designed using Stryker's SOMA (Stryker Orthopaedic Modeling and Analytics) technology, the T2 Alpha Humerus Nailing System helps manage complex humerus fractures, including non-unions, malunions, malalignments and pathological fractures. Its advanced nail design is intended to align with the patient's anatomy, 1 enhance fixation stability, and provide flexibility.

The T2 Alpha Humerus Nailing System is built to simplify procedures and expand treatment options through intuitive instrumentation and guided targeting, supporting ease of use in the operating room. By integrating with Stryker's existing nailing platform, it promotes familiarity and consistent workflows across procedures, helping to streamline training, reduce tray requirements and support hospital process efficiencies.

Key features of the T2 Alpha Humerus System include:

SOMA-informed nail design based on CT data across diverse populations to facilitate anatomical fit and alignment 1

Active intraoperative compression of up to 6mm to provide controlled fracture reduction compared to traditional methods 6

Multiplanar screw fixation with advanced locking options designed to capture dense bone 2 and enhance stability 4,5

and enhance stability Guided targeting instrumentation to promote reproducibility and potentially reduce radiation exposure3

"With the T2 Alpha Humerus Nailing System, we are giving surgeons greater flexibility to treat complex humerus fractures with confidence," said Eric Tamweber, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Trauma business. "This addition to our T2 Alpha portfolio builds on decades of surgeon collaboration and innovation, delivering solutions designed to support consistent results while driving efficiency in the operating room."

For more information, visit www.stryker.com/us/en/trauma-and-extremities/products/T2-Alpha-Humeral-Nail.html .

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com .

