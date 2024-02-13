Stryker showcases commitment to innovation at AAOS 2024 Annual Meeting

MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK), a global leader in medical technology, showcases its commitment to innovation and technological advancement in Joint Replacement with the introduction of Triathlon® Hinge as well as the continued evolution of Mako SmartRobotics™ at this year's American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) 2024 Annual Meeting in San Francisco.

Triathlon® Hinge

Triathlon Hinge: Building on Stryker's commitment to innovation with the Triathlon brand, Triathlon Hinge is the latest addition and a significant advancement in the continuum of care for revision patients, especially in complex cases involving bone loss or soft tissue challenges.

The foundation of the Triathlon Hinge system is the versatility of the Triathlon Revision Baseplate, with multiple intraoperative and post-operative revision knee implant options, allowing for seamless conversion to any Stryker revision procedure.

The Triathlon Hinge system reduces the procedural steps of a Triathlon revision-to-Hinge conversion during surgery with streamlined workflow and simplified instrumentation, addressing challenges that a surgeon may encounter during a revision and providing meaningful surgical suite efficiency.

"Building on the legacy of the Triathlon brand, the Triathlon Hinge is a testament to our dedication to surgical excellence and innovation," said Lisa Kloes, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Knees business. "Our goal has been to simplify revision and we are excited to see how this innovation will impact our surgeons and how it will help their patients get back to the things they love."

Direct Anterior Reconstructive Technology (DART™) and Mako: With over 56% of surgeons in the US performing hip replacement through a direct anterior (DA) approach, Stryker highlights a solution focused on reducing intra-operative fluoroscopy (fluoro) in DA procedures. Mako SmartRobotics™, a part of the DART ecosystem, has demonstrated accuracy to surgical plan in total hip arthroplasty without the use of fluoro.1-2 Mako can help surgeons reduce intra-operative radiation and join the journey to a fluoro-free operating room.

myMako: Stryker is extending a surgeon's Mako SmartRobotics™ experience in and beyond the operating room through the development of the myMako app for Apple Vision Pro and iPhone. When used on Apple Vision Pro, myMako will allow surgeons to visualize and review patients' Mako surgical plans anytime, anywhere in a brilliant, immersive visual experience.*

"Stryker remains committed to innovation and what we are showcasing at the meeting is further proof of our ability to build solutions that make healthcare better for our customers and their patients," said Katherine Truppi, president, Stryker's Joint Replacement division. "I look forward to continuing on this journey of innovation and to enhancing our joint replacement products and solutions, as well as expanding digital solutions."

AAOS 2024 Annual Meeting attendees can visit Stryker's booth (#5945) to learn more. Stryker will also hold demonstrations, exhibitions and a symposium throughout the AAOS 2024 Annual Meeting. For more information, please visit – stryker.link/academy2024.

*myMako is not commercially available for clinical use.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

References:

1 Stewart NJ, Stewart JL, Brisbin A. A comparison of component positioning between fluoroscopy-assisted and robotic-assisted total hip arthroplasty. J Arthroplasty. 2022;37(8):1602–5.

2 Foissey C, et al. Image-based robotic-assisted total hip arthroplasty through direct anterior approach allows a better orientation of the acetabular cup and a better restitution of the centre of rotation than a conventional procedure. Int Orthop. 2023;47(3):691–9.

SOURCE Stryker