Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings

The TGS navigation platform is a next-generation solution for navigated functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) that offers surgeons advanced image guidance and visualization capabilities in a single system. TGS navigation introduces augmented reality technology to FESS procedures and merges the pre-operative plan with the endoscopic image to offer real-time anatomical guidance directly on the surgical monitor. A special instrument guidance and notification system assists the surgeon to guide the endoscopic instruments on the planned pathways directly to the targets.

"The future of surgical navigation has arrived," said Lisa Kloes, General Manager for Stryker's Navigation business. "Target Guided Surgery navigation gives physicians confidence to see more and do more with their patients."

TGS navigation is based on Building Blocks® planning software, developed with Professor Peter J. Wormald (Adelaide, Australia) and a worldwide network of key opinion leaders in the ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialty. This solution allows the surgeon to analyze patient anatomy, plan their surgical approach and execute that approach with intraoperative guidance.

This technology is new to the U.S. market and was first utilized in the United States by Dr. Martin Citardi at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in February. Dr. Citardi is the chair of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Stryker added this technology to its portfolio through the acquisition of Scopis® Medical in November 2017.

To learn more about TGS navigation at COSM, visit booth #401. Additional TGS navigation information is available at TGS.stryker.com.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Media contact

Jennifer Lentner

jennifer.lentner@stryker.com



9100-005-137 Rev. None

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stryker-to-showcase-its-groundbreaking-target-guided-surgery-navigation-system-at-the-combined-otolaryngology-spring-meetings-300632275.html

SOURCE Stryker

Related Links

http://www.stryker.com

