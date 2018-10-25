Stryker's Mobility Zone Makes Final Stop Of 2018 At Charles Schwab Cup Championship

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stryker makes its final stop of the 2018 season at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Arizona. Fulfilling its commitment to providing joint health education to golf fans, Stryker is excited to finish the year at the finale of the PGA TOUR Champions tour with engaging opportunities for tournament-goers to learn about the important role of their joints and about Mako Technology.

The Mobility Zone® is the perfect destination at the tournament for anyone who has questions about joint health or joint replacement. It features the Accuracy Challenge to teach fans the basics of joint replacement surgery and local orthopaedic surgeons onsite to answer questions. The Accuracy Challenge is a life size model, named Art H. Ritis, where fans can replace his replica arthritic bones with Stryker's hip and knee implants. Additionally, local orthopaedic surgeons onsite at The Mobility Zone will be answering questions about joint health and potential treatment options, including Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery.

Additionally, Stryker will be encouraging fans to stay active throughout the course with its 2.1-mile Health Walk. The Health Walk includes interactive signs at quarter-mile increments that provide joint health education and challenging golf trivia.

"It's been extremely rewarding for us to educate so many golf fans about joint health and joint replacement throughout 2018," said Stuart Simpson, President, Stryker's Joint Replacement Division. "We're very excited to be talking with fans about Stryker's Mako Technology and to sponsor our 21st service dog for a veteran at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. We're finishing the year strong with a fantastic tournament!"

During the military appreciation ceremony on Friday, Stryker will sponsor its 21st service dog with K9s For Warriors, a non-profit organization which trains and matches service dogs with veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disability, traumatic brain injury or other military trauma as a result of military service post 9/11.

Michelle Luthi, Army veteran and a graduate of the K9s For Warriors program, will be at the ceremony with her service dog, DJ, to share her story and to talk about how DJ has changed her life. After being paired with DJ earlier this year, Luthi says she started to experience relief from the anxiety and fear that challenged her life.

Fans at the tournament can help support the cause by purchasing the same hat that PGA TOUR professional, and longtime brand ambassador, Fred Funk wears. With each purchase, Stryker will make a donation to K9s For Warriors.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at stryker.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 27 countries (88 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to more than 1 billion households in 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2017, tournaments across all Tours generated a record of more than $180 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.65 billion.

The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

SOURCE Stryker

Related Links

https://www.stryker.com

