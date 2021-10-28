STS Travel Announces Cheat Codes Performance in Nassau for Spring Break 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Travel Services, (STSTravel.com) is excited to announce Cheat Codes will be performing in Nassau Bahamas for Spring Break 2022. Fresh off the release of their new album, "Hellraisers Part 2" Cheat Codes has signed on to perform during the STS Bahamas Beach Bash Spring Break 2022 in Nassau Bahamas next March. This will follow their Hellraisers tour which will visit college towns around the country. The Bahamas Beach Bash is 20 days of non-stop parties, contests, party cruises and events. Breezes Bahamas will be the home of the Bahamas Beach Bash. Cheat Codes will perform on March 15th. STS will offer access to this open bar event with the STS VIP Party Package. Additional events will feature open bar parties at Club Waterloo, Bond Nightclub, Senor Frogs and the famous Spring Break Party Cruises.

STS Bahamas Beach Bash Spring Break 2022 in Nassau Bahamas STS VIP Party Package Spring Break Party Cruise

From March 2-25, 2022 Breezes Bahamas will be dedicated completely to the Ultimate Spring Break Experience. This will include thousands of college spring breakers, high energy pool parties, crazy contests and non-stop fun. Top college DJ Evan Wilder is scheduled to perform poolside. Additional acts will be revealed later this Fall.

To book your Bahamas Spring Break Travel packages, visit www.ststravel.com or call 800-648-4849.

ABOUT BREEZES BAHAMAS

The 371 room all-inclusive Breeze Bahamas is the perfect destination for Spring Break. Located on a pristine stretch of Nassau Bahamas best beach. Just about everything you can eat, drink and do will be included in one simple upfront price. All meals are included from breakfast buffets, to sumptuous dinner feasts and even late-night snacks. Unlimited soft drinks, water, and premium liquor brands are also included. Breezes Bahamas features land and water sports, daily poolside entertainment and activities. http://www.breezes.com/

ABOUT STUDENT TRAVEL SERVICES

STS Travel makes planning Spring Break easy. Vacation packages are designed with college students in mind. Each package includes round trip airfare, hotel transfers, all-inclusive resort accommodations, a complete schedule of activities featuring daily parties, contests, DJ's and events, and on-site reps. The optional STS VIP Party Package provides express access to nightly open bar parties and events at the most popular clubs. Top destinations for Spring Break '2022 include Nassau Bahamas, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas Mexico and Punta Cana Dominican Republic. To book your Spring Break Travel Package visit www.ststravel.com or call 800-648-4849.

Media Contact:

Jacob Jacobsen

410-787-9500

[email protected]

SOURCE STS Travel

Related Links

http://www.ststravel.com

