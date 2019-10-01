STS Travel Takes Over Breezes Bahamas for Spring Break 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Travel Services, a tour operator dedicated to providing college students the ultimate Spring Break experience, announces the buy-out of Breezes Bahamas Resort in Nassau, Bahamas for Spring Break 2020.

Starting March 2nd through March 19th 2020, all 371 rooms at Breezes will be filled with college Spring Breakers. Each year, thousands travel to Nassau for their Spring Break. It is a great option for those not looking to go to traditional destinations like Mexico or Dominican Republic.

Just about everything you can eat, drink and do will be included in one simple upfront price. All your meals are provided from breakfast buffets, to sumptuous dinner feasts and even late-night snacks. Unlimited soft drinks, water, and top-shelf premium liquor brands are also included. The resort features land and water sports with professional instructions and top-of-the-line equipment.

A full schedule of entertainment will include pool/beach parties at the resort, party cruises, nightly events at top night clubs and performances by big name talent. Previous years have brought artists like DJ Pauly D, Loud Luxury, and DJ Irie, with this year having a similar line-up to be announced later in the fall.

Breezes is the #1 Spring Break resort in the Bahamas. This all-inclusive resort sits right on world-famous Cable Beach with crystal blue waters and white sand. It is one of the only resorts in Nassau to offer truly beach front accommodations. The resort is located next door to Baha Mar Casino and Bond Nightclub. For more information on spending Spring Break at Breezes, visit https://www.ststravel.com/destination/spring-break/nassau-bahamas

"We're excited to bring Spring Break to Breezes," said Jake Jacobsen, Vice President of STS Travel. "With a total buy out, we will be filling it 100% with students from all over the US for the ultimate Spring Break experience."

STS Travel also offers travel packages to Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, and Punta Cana. In each you will find perfect weather, beautiful beaches, a schedule of Spring Break parties and events, and open bar parties at the most popular night clubs.

STS Travel makes planning Spring Break easy. Vacation packages are designed with college students in mind. Each package includes round trip airfare, hotel transfers, all-inclusive resort accommodations, a complete schedule of activities featuring daily parties, contests, DJ's and events, and on-site reps. The optional STS VIP Party Package provides express access to nightly open bar parties and events at the most popular clubs.

