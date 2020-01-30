STSTravel.com Releases Nassau Bahamas Spring Break VIP Party Schedule

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Travel Services, (STSTravel.com) is excited to announce the Spring Break 2020 Nassau Bahamas VIP Party Schedule. From March 2-19, the STS VIP Party Schedule includes events at Nassau's top nightspots and sunset party cruises. All parties include open bar, express entry, exciting beats, and non-stop fun.

The STS VIP Party Schedule will include events at Senor Frogs. All centered around a beach party theme, on March 9th, Senor Frogs is going to break the Guinness World Record for most people twerking at the same time. STS VIP Party at Bond Baha Mar featuring DJ Pauly D

Events featured on the STS VIP Party Schedule will include parties at Bond Baha Mar Nightclub featuring DJ Pauly D appearing March 5, 8, 12, and 15, Spring Break Beach Party at Senor Frogs, an STS VIP Party at Waterloo and Spring Break Party Cruise on Blackbeard's Revenge. Additional featured acts will include top college DJ's such as Evan Wilder, DJ Dosk and DJ Yemi.

The VIP Party Package is being offered in advance to STS travelers staying at Breezes Bahamas. VIP Party Packages may also be purchase at www.ststravel.com. To view the full Nassau Spring Break Party Schedule, visit https://www.ststravel.com/spring-break/bahamas/nassau/party-schedule.

From March 2-19, 2020 Breezes Bahamas will be home to thousands of college Spring Breakers, high energy pool and beach parties, crazy contests and non-stop fun. Events will feature the top College DJ's performing poolside, on the beach, and at nightly events. To book your Spring Break at Breezes, visit www.ststravel.com or call 800-648-4849.

ABOUT BREEZES BAHAMAS

The 371 room all-inclusive Breeze Bahamas is the perfect destination for Spring Break. Located on a pristine stretch of Nassau Bahamas best beach. Just about everything you can eat, drink and do will be included in one simple upfront price. All meals are included from breakfast buffets, to sumptuous dinner feasts and even late-night snacks. Breezes Bahamas features land and water sports, daily poolside entertainment and activities.

ABOUT STUDENT TRAVEL SERVICES

STS Travel makes planning Spring Break easy. Vacation packages are designed with college students in mind. Each package includes round trip airfare, hotel transfers, all-inclusive resort accommodations, a complete schedule of activities featuring daily parties, contests, DJ's and events, and on-site reps. The optional STS VIP Party Package provides express access to nightly open bar parties and events at the most popular clubs. Top destinations for Spring Break '2020 include Nassau Bahamas, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas Mexico and Punta Cana Dominican Republic. To book your Spring Break Travel Package visit www.ststravel.com or call 800-648-4849.

