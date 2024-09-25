Stuart Brackenridge Joins First National Realty Partners as Vice President of Acquisitions

RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, has appointed Stuart Brackenridge as Vice President of Acquisitions. With over 27 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, Brackenridge brings a wealth of expertise in grocery-anchored shopping centers, positioning FNRP to accelerate its expansion in this key sector.

Stuart Brackenridge

As Vice President of Acquisitions, Brackenridge will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating and acquiring best-in-class retail assets. His expertise in grocery-anchored shopping centers will help FNRP execute its national acquisition strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stuart to our team," said Mike Hazinski, Chief Investment Officer at FNRP. "His deep knowledge and expertise perfectly aligns with our investment thesis of acquiring necessity-based assets that can deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

Prior to FNRP, Brackenridge served as Managing Director of Investments at Newport Capital Partners where he was responsible for sourcing, underwriting, and structuring investment transactions. His extensive background experience includes senior roles at Crow Holdings, Westwood Financial, and Regency Centers, where he led the acquisition and management of retail investments, overseeing more than $900 million in transactions.

"Joining FNRP presents an incredible opportunity to leverage my experience in grocery-anchored retail and help the firm continue its strong trajectory of growth. I look forward to contributing to the acquisition of assets that deliver sustainable, long-term value," said Brackenridge.

Brackenridge holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Management from the University of North Texas and a Master of Science in Land Economics and Real Estate from Texas A&M University. He is a member of ICSC and a supporter and volunteer with the YMCA.

About First National Realty Partners

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate, specializing in necessity-based real estate nationwide: grocery-anchored retail, multifamily, and industrial. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle through its in-house vertically integrated platform, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas.

For more information, visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Contact:

Jessica DeMarino

[email protected]

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC