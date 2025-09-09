First National Realty Partners Appoints Ben Matheson as Head of Investor Relations

Seasoned Capital Markets Leader Joins FNRP to Enhance Investor Experience and Drive Platform Growth

RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, has appointed Ben Matheson as Head of Investor Relations. In this senior leadership role, Matheson will oversee all investor-facing initiatives and lead the firm's capital formation strategy. His addition to the leadership team reflects FNRP's ongoing commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience for its growing base of accredited investors.

Ben Matheson

Matheson brings more than 25 years of capital markets experience, with deep expertise in investor relations, sales strategy and product development. He most recently served as Director, Private Client Group at Integris Real Estate Investments, where he played a key role in scaling the firm's direct-to-investor fundraising platform.

"Ben's extensive experience and deep understanding of alternative investments, particularly in private fund structures and investor communication, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our investor relationships," said Andrew DeNardo, President at FNRP. "We're excited to welcome him to the team. His leadership will play a critical role in advancing our capital strategy and positioning the firm for sustained success."

At FNRP, Matheson will lead the firm's capital-raising efforts from accredited high-net-worth investors and oversee all investor-facing operations. His responsibilities will include refining communication strategies, enhancing investor engagement and building scalable systems to support the firm's growing investor community. He will work closely with the executive team to align investor relations with FNRP's broader strategic goals and future growth trajectory.

"I'm excited to join FNRP at such a pivotal time," said Matheson. "This role offers a unique opportunity to expand our reach, elevate the investor experience and help shape the firm's next chapter. I'm looking forward to partnering with the team to build on the strong foundation already in place and to deliver solutions that drive long-term value for both the firm and its investors."

Prior to Matheson's appointment, investor relations responsibilities were overseen by President Andrew DeNardo, who will focus on guiding the firm's strategic direction and operational execution.

Matheson has worked across both direct and intermediary distribution channels, with a career centered on driving scalable growth through equity and debt offerings, lifecycle marketing, and team development. He has led high-performing teams committed to investor satisfaction and measurable results. His academic background includes undergraduate studies at the University of Florida.

About First National Realty Partners

First National Realty Partners (FNRP) provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate, specializing in necessity-based retail nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle through its vertically integrated platform. Leveraging top in-house talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas, FNRP creates sustainable value for its investors. For more information, please visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Contact:

Jessica DeMarino

[email protected]

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC