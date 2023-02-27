Stuart, IA Police Department Awarded National Police Association Grant

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association announced today it has awarded the Stuart, IA Police Department a $1000.00 grant. The grant will assist the department in supporting events conducted by the Stuart PD Community Program. The Community Program conducts a multitude of gatherings and youth programs including summer camps and other organized activities.

Image from the Stuart IA PD Facebook Page

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(c)3 Educational/Advocacy non-profit organization. For additional information visit www.nationalpolice.org.

