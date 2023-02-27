Stuart, IA Police Department Awarded National Police Association Grant

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association announced today it has awarded the Stuart, IA Police Department a $1000.00 grant. The grant will assist the department in supporting events conducted by the Stuart PD Community Program. The Community Program conducts a multitude of gatherings and youth programs including summer camps and other organized activities.

Image from the Stuart IA PD Facebook Page
From historic buildings, a vibrant downtown with retail shops and varied dining options, Stuart is home to many gems. Visitors can see the towering majesty of the domed Saints Center; admire the four-sided town clock atop the Masonic Temple; marvel at the beauty of Rock Island Railroad Depot; and even take an unforgettable photo at the Bonnie & Clyde Bank Robbery Site. For a road trip adventure, hop on the White Pole Road to discover the area's rural beauty. Stretch your legs with a relaxing stroll at the Sports Complex's walking/biking trail, or cool off at the community's Aquatic Center.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(c)3 Educational/Advocacy non-profit organization. For additional information visit www.nationalpolice.org.

