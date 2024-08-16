STUART WEITZMAN ANNOUNCES FIVE NEW GLOBAL AMBASSADORS: ALY RAISMAN, CHRISTY TURLINGTON, ISSA RAE, LUCY LIU AND MING XI

The new cast of brand ambassadors was especially chosen as they embody the breadth of this message in their own unique ways. They are multi-hyphenates who break the boundaries of traditional roles to exceed expectations and use their platforms for good:

Aly Raisman , The Athlete Advocate: The medal-winning gymnast, sports commentator and bestselling author is also a fierce advocate for abuse prevention, changing the discourse in the sport to champion self-love, mental health and body positivity.

The iconic supermodel founded Every Mother Counts, a non-profit organization dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere, inspired by her own birth experience. A mother of two, she studied public health at Columbia University's Mailman School.

Issa Rae, The Modern Mogul: The Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer is also a mogul on the rise with businesses in the food, beverage, haircare, jewelry and entertainment industries. A red-carpet style star, this marks her first global fashion campaign.

Lucy Liu, The Nonconforming Artist: The Emmy-nominated and SAG Award-winning actress, director, producer and mom is also a globally acclaimed visual artist. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, she has been a pioneering force for AANHPI representation in Hollywood. Celebrated for her unique vision and boundless creativity, she continues to inspire with her untamed imagination.

: The Emmy-nominated and SAG Award-winning actress, director, producer and mom is also a globally acclaimed visual artist. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, she has been a pioneering force for AANHPI representation in . Celebrated for her unique vision and boundless creativity, she continues to inspire with her untamed imagination. Ming Xi, The Balancing Beauty: The international Chinese supermodel and actress breaks conventions as a mother of two young children with a prolific jet-setting career.

In the campaign, the women wear a range of styles from the brand's most iconic footwear families to traverse a mix of everyday and elevated situations: The 5050 Collection: Silhouettes defined by innovative mixed-material designs; the STUART Collection: Silhouettes defined by pointed toes, clingy shapes and sexy form-fitting style; and the NUDIST Collection: Silhouettes defined by a minimalist sensibility and minimal coverage. New for the Fall 2024 season, the brand also introduces the EMERSON Capsule, featuring silhouettes defined by It Girl energy and lug soles.

"Creating stylish and comfortable shoes that empower women with strength and confidence is the cornerstone of the Stuart Weitzman brand," says Kaisy Mae O'Reilly, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Stuart Weitzman. "It's an important time to stand strong as a woman, so we have carefully chosen our new global ambassadors as they embody this strong feminine spirit in their own unique ways. Through their incredible lived experiences, each woman has her own story of inspiration to share, which we hope can spark confidence in women everywhere."

The forthcoming film is directed by Matvey Fiks and features a remix of "How Lovely to Be a Woman" from the 1963 musical "Bye Bye Birdie." The images are shot by fashion photographer Ned Rogers, whose work has been featured in international Vogue editions, including Australia, China, Germany, Greece, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The brand's iconic footwear styles are now available on stuartweitzman.com, in Stuart Weitzman boutiques around the globe and at select retail partners.

Since 1986, New York City-based global luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman has combined its signature artisanal craftsmanship and precise engineering to empower women to stand strong. Having perfected the art of shoemaking for over 35 years, the brand continues to expand its assortment to feature handbags and men's footwear, all the while staying true to its ethos of inspiring strength and confidence with every step.

