STUART WEITZMAN EXPANDS "STUART WEITZMAN NEW YORK" WITH NEW MEN'S CAMPAIGN

A continuation of its ode to New York City, the campaign emphasizes the brand's focus on elevated loafers and lace-ups for the metropolitan professional man

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman, a lead brand in the Caleres (NYSE: CAL) portfolio, unveils the next chapter of "Stuart Weitzman New York" with its new men's campaign. The campaign marks a continuation of the brand's ode to its hometown of New York City and the high achievers who thrive in its chaos and calm, which launched for the Fall 2025 season. Centered on the Stuart Weitzman man, the campaign features a capsule-ready selection of elevated loafers and lace-ups.

Stuart Weitzman New York Men’s 2026 Campaign Featuring Sean O’Pry in the Chad Loafer

The cinematic imagery depicts scenarios in the Stuart Weitzman man's metropolitan life — reading at a sidewalk café, running to meetings, and more — set against a backdrop of iconic New York locations. Featuring the Stuart Weitzman Men's Collection — a range that melds the brand's New York heritage with artisanal Italian craftsmanship — the featured silhouettes include polished tassel loafers, minimalist moccasins with collapsible back counters, modernized penny loafers with sport-inspired midsoles, lace-ups with rugged lug soles and sleek loafers with tie details.

"As we continue our expansion into the men's footwear category, we set out to further distinguish ourselves from our competitors. Guided by insights and an in-depth understanding of our customer, his needs and his wants, we are honing our strategic focus on creating elevated and versatile loafers and lace-ups that both work with and effortlessly elevate his wardrobe." — Jonathan Lelonek, Brand President, Stuart Weitzman New York

The campaign is lensed by fashion photographer and frequent Stuart Weitzman New York collaborator Ned Rogers, who also photographed the "Stuart Weitzman New York" campaign. It is shot in the style of the brand's iconic black-and-white minimalist visual vocabulary and features international supermodel Sean O'Pry.

The Stuart Weitzman New York Men's Collection is available on stuartweitzman.com, in Stuart Weitzman New York boutiques and at select retail partners around the globe.

ABOUT STUART WEITZMAN NEW YORK

Stuart Weitzman New York celebrates women who stand strong and keep moving forward. Since 1986, the New York City-based global luxury footwear brand has combined its signature artisanal craftsmanship and precise engineering to empower women to stand strong. Having perfected the art of shoemaking for over 35 years, the brand has expanded its assortment to offer products for every facet of the modern woman's life, including handbags and eyewear, and for the men in her life, men's footwear — all the while staying true to its ethos of inspiring strength and confidence with every step.

ABOUT CALERES

Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, Vionic and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail platforms. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is nearly 150 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great…feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

