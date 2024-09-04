STUART WEITZMAN PREMIERES "HOW LOVELY TO BE A WOMAN" FILM STARRING ALY RAISMAN, CHRISTY TURLINGTON, ISSA RAE, LUCY LIU AND MING XI

A celebration of modern womanhood, the message behind the campaign is underscored by the film's soundtrack, a remake of "How Lovely to be a Woman" from the 1963 musical "Bye Bye Birdie." By pairing the iconic lyrics and remixed melody with vignettes of the five multihyphenate women's lives, the campaign effectively subverts the message of the original song and reclaims it as a celebratory anthem of women's empowerment, strength and confidence.

Directed by Matvey Fiks, a New York City-based director known for his modern, personal documentary-style videos, the film's unique visual treatment blends Stuart Weitzman's signature black-and-white studio campaign imagery with real-world and archival footage. This evolution of the brand's minimalist visual vocabulary reflects the multidimensionality of women today, who seamlessly and confidently move between the elevated and the everyday in their multifaceted lives.

As the film progresses, we see glimpses into the women's professional and personal lives, depicting the many roles they play and the pressures they experience that may shake a woman's confidence — and how they stand strong through it all. These include:

Aly Raisman , The Athlete Advocate : She returns to the gym to step into a new era of gymnastics, reclaiming the space and emerging confidently as an analyst for the sport, as well as a notable advocate for abuse prevention and mental health. "I hope people remember me for normalizing hard and taboo topics." — Aly Raisman





: She returns to the gym to step into a new era of gymnastics, reclaiming the space and emerging confidently as an analyst for the sport, as well as a notable advocate for abuse prevention and mental health. Christy Turlington , The Model Maternal Health Activist : With the spotlight on her current role in life as a maternal health activist and founder of the non-profit Every Mother Counts, she confidently holds her own and shows up to make a difference for a critical global cause that is also deeply personal. " I like that the campaign is about women sharing our personal stories about what it means to each of us to be a strong, confident woman today by also living a life of purpose." — Christy Turlington





: With the spotlight on her current role in life as a maternal health activist and founder of the non-profit Every Mother Counts, she confidently holds her own and shows up to make a difference for a critical global cause that is also deeply personal. Issa Rae , The Modern Mogul : She stands strong against the challenges of breaking barriers, expanding into new industries and doing things her own way, all while paving the way for her community and advancing representation both in media and in business. " Prioritizing and building my community and opening doors for others to do the same is very important to me." — Issa Rae





: She stands strong against the challenges of breaking barriers, expanding into new industries and doing things her own way, all while paving the way for her community and advancing representation both in media and in business. Lucy Liu , The Nonconforming Artist : Taking the pressures of doing it all in a day in stride, she powers through her many roles — actress, artist, mother and more — and then does it all over again the next day. "I hope to be remembered for living authentically, uplifting others, and using my platform to drive positive change; to leave behind a body of work that not only entertains but also normalizes diversity, challenges norms, and sparks meaningful conversations." — Lucy Liu





: Taking the pressures of doing it all in a day in stride, she powers through her many roles — actress, artist, mother and more — and then does it all over again the next day. Ming Xi, The Balancing Beauty: Standing strong amidst the pressures of balancing motherhood and her global career, she experiences the joy and satisfaction of succeeding at both. "I feel so lucky to be able to do what I do. Of course, it can get hard to balance work and family especially since my children are still so small, but I power through to make it work. I believe women can do it all. That and my love of my job are what keep me going." — Ming Xi

All five women wear silhouettes from the brand's most iconic collections as they traverse their many worlds. From the 5050 Collection, a range defined by innovative mixed-material designs, the 5050 over-the-knee boot and 5050 SOHO BOOTIE; from the STUART Collection, a range defined by pointed toes, clingy shapes and sexy form-fitting style, the STUART 100 PUMP; and from the NUDIST Collection, a range defined by a minimalist sensibility and minimal coverage, the new NUDIST II SANDAL. The campaign also introduces the EMERSON BUCKLE BOOT, part of the new EMERSON Capsule defined by It-Girl energy and lug soles.

The brand's iconic footwear styles are now available on stuartweitzman.com, in Stuart Weitzman boutiques around the globe and at select retail partners.

To celebrate the launch of the new campaign film, Stuart Weitzman hosted a screening at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on September 4. The film premiere welcomed global ambassador Lucy Liu to share her personal experiences in "claiming her confidence" with Lydia Fenet, the bestselling author of the namesake book "Claim Your Confidence."

The conversation kickstarts the launch of the "Stuart Weitzman Stand Strong Series: Conversations About the Pleasures and Pressures of Modern Womanhood." This marked the first of a series of discussion forums to be hosted by the brand throughout the Fall 2024 season, created with the goal of fueling more conversations about what it means to simply be a woman today and empowering the modern woman to step into her confidence.

