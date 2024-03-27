Stubborn Digestion Issues? PLAMECA Can Help

There Are Many Forms That Digestive Trouble Can Take. Digestissimoh! Is a Great Way to Lighten Digestion Across the Board

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many kinds of digestional disorders. Some are severe, while others are minor (yet uncomfortable) inconveniences. For those managing ongoing digestional discomfort, PLAMECA's Digestissimoh! offers clean, safe, and effective relief.

Digestive disorders affect the gastrointestinal tract, which contains the esophagus, stomach, and small and large intestines. It also includes the pancreas, gallbladder, and liver. The National Institute of Health reports that digestive diseases are "highly prevalent worldwide," adding that there are over 40 million people managing digestive issues in the U.S. alone. Even when they aren't fatal, these medical concerns can add considerable distress, reduce quality of life, decrease productivity, and "account for substantial health care utilization and spending."

Some digestive conditions are severe, such as Crohn's disease or cancer. However, many are less intense (though still troublesome), such as acid reflux (GERD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), lactose intolerance, or a hiatal hernia. When the condition and its symptoms are significant enough to affect quality of life but not to demand intensive medical procedures, many individuals end up "muscling" through the symptoms they are experiencing. However, PLAMECA managing director Óscar Fernández points out that this isn't necessary.

"Our Digestissimoh! supplement is a perfect example of a safe, natural, and effective way to manage stubborn digestive issues over time," Fernández explains. "It is an excellent way to address the prevention and treatment of nuisances associated with strong digestions."

Digestissimoh! uses natural ingredients such as ginger, digestive enzymes, and marine coral to lighten digestion. It also contains a 9-strain blend of probiotic lactic acid bacteria. Together, these offer digestive support and contribute to normal intestinal functions.

If an individual is dealing with significant digestional pain or symptoms, they should always seek out the diagnosis of a medical professional. For the millions of people who have either done so or do not have bad enough symptoms and yet are still regularly managing minor discomfort or gastrointestinal concerns, Digestissimoh! offers a safe, effective, natural way to lighten their digestion and keep things functioning on a day-to-day basis.

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 35 countries. As the company celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, it has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com .

