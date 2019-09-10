StubHub Announces Top 10 U.S. Tours This Fall

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub, the world's most trusted event marketplace, today announced the top touring acts this fall in the U.S., including the highest-selling acts and the best-selling shows.

Highlights include:

Elton John has the #1 fall tour for the second year in a row

has the #1 fall tour for the second year in a row Jonas Brothers see strong return to the stage, landing in top five

see strong return to the stage, landing in top five Legacy acts lead the top-selling events

Latin acts see an uptick in demand

Top acts broken down by genre: pop, legacy acts, country and Latin

Elton John was the lead of the top acts back in the fall of 2018 and the upcoming dates on the music icon's tour now puts him back on the top of the list, showing that this farewell tour is truly one for the books. The singer drives four times the sales of the #2 act, Luke Combs, and seven times the sales of the #10 act, Post Malone.

"Farewell tours are always going to draw," said Jeff Poirier, general manager of music for StubHub. "What's unique, in this case, is that Elton John's tour has commanded such demand into its second year now, with such a long-running tour across the country. It's a fitting goodbye for such a legend."

TOP TOURING ACTS OF FALL 2019:

OTHER KEY INSIGHTS: THE SEASON OF RETURNS

Elton John takes the #1 spot for two fall seasons in a row.

spot for two fall seasons in a row. There are only 17 tour dates in this fall window, compared to 26 last fall.



Show on 11/4 at Amalie Arena in Tampa is the #1 show this fall.

is the #1 show this fall. Fall Returns: Phil Collins only other act to return to the list from fall 2018.

only other act to return to the list from fall 2018. None of the acts on the list were on the Top Summer list, meaning these are fresh tours to get out and see.

Jonas Brothers Strong Return: Along with Post Malone, JoBros have the most dates of those on the top 10 list with 31 shows in the fall season.

Along with Post Malone, JoBros have the most dates of those on the top 10 list with 31 shows in the fall season. The Jonas Brothers show in Dallas on Sept. 25 is the #1 show of their tour.

show in on is the #1 show of their tour. Trifecta for The Piano Man: Billy Joel makes his third appearance on StubHub's Top 10 list, previously ranked #7 in 2017 and #9 in 2015.

makes his third appearance on StubHub's Top 10 list, previously ranked #7 in 2017 and #9 in 2015. Billy Joel has the fewest number of tour dates in the Top 10 with four.

has the fewest number of tour dates in the Top 10 with four. Fresh Juice: Lizzo is a newcomer to the list, seeing a surge in demand this year, with some consistent festival presence.

Lizzo is a newcomer to the list, seeing a surge in demand this year, with some consistent festival presence. Her tour is the most affordable with an average ticket price of $120 .

. Country is Representing: Country has three acts in the Top 10 this year, the most since 2016.

"Though legacy acts are big this fall, we're also seeing up-and-coming artists drive high demand as well," said Poirier. "With Lizzo's hits skyrocketing on the charts and her popularity growing through consistent festival performances, she's been an exciting surprise this year."

BREAKING DOWN THE GENRES:

This year's fall touring season is bringing a diversity in trends unlike past seasons. Country acts are a strong presence across the Top 10 acts, Latin acts are seeing more demand as the genre crosses over even more into the mainstream and pop acts have some young newcomers climbing the ranks. Here's how the demand breaks down by these shining genres:



Top 5 Pop Acts

Lady Gaga Jonas Brothers Lizzo Post Malone Ariana Grande

Top 5 Country Acts

Luke Combs Carrie Underwood Chris Stapleton George Strait Kacey Musgraves

Top 5 Latin Acts

Mana Maluma Marc Anthony Bad Bunny Marco Antonio Sol

TOP ACTS BY SHOW:

Many legacy acts have just a small number of events over the fall touring period, so their total sales don't position them in the top 10 list. However, StubHub took a look at the average sales per-show - rather than cumulatively across the entire tour, to see how these acts stack up:

Fleetwood Mac George Strait Elton John Eagles Billy Joel

This list is entirely dominated by legacy acts that can command more per-show than the newer acts.

Bringing fresh blood, Billie Eilish comes in close behind at #6

**Data represents sales as of 9/10/19 for StubHub events taking place September 15th through November 27th, 2019**

