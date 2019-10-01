StubHub Partners with TIME'S UP in Fight for Equal Pay for Female Athletes

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's stunning World Cup victory brought the equal pay discussion front and center. Women, and notably women of color, earn less than their male counterparts in the workplace. In fact, the pay gap costs the average woman about half a million dollars – and Black, Latina and Native women lose about a million dollars – over the course of their career.* This is the difference between sending kids to college without debt, buying a home, or retiring with security.

"The time is now for us to address the pay gap between men and women, both on the field and off," said Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, StubHub president. "The U.S. Women's National Team generated an overwhelming sense of fan pride and enthusiasm during the Women's World Cup, borne out by a 25% increase in ticket demand on StubHub during the finals. We are proud to support the Time's Up, Pay Up campaign during 'Sportober, the busiest month in sports' and help draw further attention to the issue. We urge our fellow fans to join us in the fight to close the gender pay gap."

"We're in a historic moment in the fight for equal pay that has been ignited by the inspiring women of the U.S. Women's National Team – and sustained by the leadership of companies such as StubHub," said Rebecca Goldman, Interim CEO of TIME'S UP. "Pay equity won't be won overnight. It's going to take all of us – business leaders, advocates, and policymakers – demanding action on the pay gap, now."

TIME'S UP is one of a variety of causes that StubHub supports. To learn more about StubHub's purpose efforts and #TicketForward program, visit www.stubhub.com/ticketforward and nominate someone who inspires you to receive the gift of a live experience. To donate and join the fight for equal pay, visit TIME's UP's website.

ABOUT STUBHUB

At StubHub , our mission is to bring the joy of live to fans globally. As the world's largest ticket marketplace spanning 44 countries, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever and wherever fans want to be. Backed by award-winning customer care, StubHub's FanProtect™ Guarantee means every ticket is 100 percent guaranteed valid or you'll receive your money back or a replacement ticket of equal or better value. Our business partners include more than 150 properties globally across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, WWE, NCAA, Matchroom Boxing, plus Paciolan and Tessitura. StubHub provides the total end-to-end event going experience throughout the world. StubHub is an eBay company (EBAY). For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .

ABOUT TIME'S UP

The TIME'S UP™ Foundation is an organization that insists on safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds. We enable more people to seek justice through the TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund. We pioneer innovative research driving toward solutions to address systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace. And we support industry leaders in shifting the paradigm of workplace culture toward one of safety, equity, and dignity for women of all kinds through TIME'S UP's industry change initiatives. The TIME'S UP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

