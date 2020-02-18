Stucco Industry Insights, Worldwide, 2020-2024 - Sika, Cemex, BASF, Omega Products Intl, and Dryvit Systems are the Major Players
Feb 18, 2020, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stucco Market by Material (Cement, Aggregates, Admixture, Plasticizers, Bonding Agent), Type (Traditional, Insulated), Base (Concrete, Masonry, Tile), End-use (Residential & Non-residential), and Region - Global forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stucco market is projected to grow from US$ 10.9 billion in 2019 to US$ 13.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2%.
The stucco market comprises major manufacturers such as Sika AG (Switzerland), Cemex (Mexico), BASF SE (Germany), Omega Products International (US), and Dryvit Systems Inc. (US).
Increasing consumption of stucco in the non-residential construction is projected to drive the overall growth of the stucco market across the globe from 2019 to 2024.
The global stucco market has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing non-residential construction worldwide. Rapid industrialization and expansion in the emerging economies, coupled with an increasing need for sustainable and energy-efficient building solutions, are contributing to the increasing growth of the stucco market over the next few years. However, the preference of consumers for finished systems over stucco may hinder the growth of the stucco market.
In terms of both value and volume, the insulated segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The insulated segment, by type, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. Insulated stucco provides high strength, prolonged durability, and ability to fight moisture to the buildings; also, it requires less maintenance. These factors make stucco an ideal choice in the construction industry.
In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific stucco market is projected to contribute the maximum share during the forecast period.
In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the stucco market from 2019 to 2024 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea. This demand in these mentioned countries is due to the tremendous growth of the construction opportunities in these countries, due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of lands. The demand is also driven by the increasing growth of the building & construction industry.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Regional Scope
1.3.2 Periodization Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency Considered
1.5 Units Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Approach (Based on Type, By Country)
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations
2.4.1 Assumptions
2.4.2 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness A Relatively Higher Demand for Stucco
4.2 Asia Pacific: Stucco Market, By Type & Country
4.3 Stucco Market, By Type
4.4 Stucco Market, By End-use
4.5 Stucco Market, By Key Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emission
5.2.1.2 Lower Energy Consumption and Operating Costs
5.2.1.3 Low Maintenance and Easy Installation
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Preference for New Finished Systems
5.2.2.2 Extreme Cold Temperatures Not Optimal for Stucco Application
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in New Construction Projects in Emerging Economies
5.2.3.2 Product Advancement With the Use of Insulation Foam
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Deficit in Skilled Labors
6 Stucco Market, By Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cement
6.3 Aggregates
6.4 Admixtures
6.5 Plasticizers
6.6 Reinforcements
6.7 Bonding Agents
6.8 Other Materials
7 Stucco Market, By Base
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Concrete
7.3 Masonry
7.4 Tile
7.5 Other Bases
8 Stucco Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Traditional
8.3 Insulated
9 Stucco Market, By End-use
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Residential
9.3 Non-Residential
9.3.1 Industrial Building
9.3.2 Commercial Building
9.3.3 Other Non-Residential Buildings
10 Regional Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 The Chinese Stucco Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate in Asia Pacific
10.2.2 India
10.2.2.1 India is the Thirst-Largest Market in the Asia Pacific Region
10.2.3 Japan
10.2.3.1 Japan is Projected to Grow at the Second-Highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific Stucco Market
10.2.4 Australia
10.2.4.1 The Traditional Segment Accounted for the Larger Share in the Australian Stucco Market
10.2.5 South Korea
10.2.5.1 The Non-Residential Sector is Projected to Lead the South Korean Stucco Market
10.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.3 North America
10.3.1 US
10.3.1.1 The US is Projected to Be the Largest Market for Stucco in the North American Region
10.3.2 Canada
10.3.2.1 The Insulated Segment to Grow at A Higher CAGR, in Terms of Both Volume and Value, in Canada
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.3.1 Mexico to Be the Fastest-Growing Country in the North American Region By 2024
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 France
10.4.1.1 France Was Ranked the Fourth-Largest Market for Stucco in Europe in 2018
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.2.1 Germany to Be the Largest Market for Stucco in Europe
10.4.3 UK
10.4.3.1 The Residential Segment to Be the Faster-Growing Segment in the UK By 2024
10.4.4 Poland
10.4.4.1 Traditional Stucco to Be the Larger Segment in the Polish Market
10.4.5 Russia
10.4.5.1 Russia to Be the Second-Fastest-Growing Country in the European Stucco Market
10.4.6 Spain
10.4.6.1 Spain to Be the Fastest-Growing Country in the Stucco Market in Europe
10.4.7 Rest of Europe
10.4.7.1 The Non-Residential Segment to Be the Larger Segment in the Rest of Europe Market By 2024
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Turkey
10.5.1.1 Turkey to Be the Second-Largest Market in the Middle East & Africa for Stucco
10.5.2 UAE
10.5.2.1 UAE to Lead the Middle East & African Stucco Market
10.5.3 Saudi Arabia
10.5.3.1 Non-Residential to Be the Leading Segment in the Saudi Arabian Stucco Market
10.5.4 South Africa
10.5.4.1 The Traditional Segment to Dominate the South African Stucco Market
10.5.5 Rest of the Middle East & Africa
10.5.5.1 Rise in Infrastructure Spending and Energy-Efficient Building Norms to Boost the Demand for Stucco in the Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 Brazil to Dominate the South American Stucco Market
10.6.2 Argentina
10.6.2.1 Argentina to Be the Fastest-Growing Country in South America for Stucco
10.6.3 Rest of South America
10.6.3.1 Significant Opportunities for Investment to Boost the Stucco Market in Rest of South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Microquadrants for Stucco Manufacturers
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Acquisitions
11.3.2 New Product Developments
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Cemex
12.2 BASF SE
12.3 Sika AG
12.4 Omega Products International
12.5 Dryvit Systems Inc.
12.6 The Quikrete Companies
12.7 STO Group
12.8 California Stucco Products Corp.
12.9 Dupont
12.10 Western Blended Products
12.11 Other Players
12.11.1 Silpro
12.11.2 Guangdong Yunyan Special Cement Building Materials Ltd.
12.11.3 Total Wall Inc.
12.11.4 Vasari Plaster and Stucco LLC
12.11.5 Mission Stucco Co.
12.11.6 Spec Mix LLC
12.11.7 Gomix Co. Ltd.
12.11.8 JBR Coatings and Insulations
12.11.9 Eagle Building Materials
12.11.10 Isomat S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epujog
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article