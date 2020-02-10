Stucco Market Worth $13.4 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Stucco Market by Material (Cement, Aggregates, Admixture, Plasticizers, Bonding Agent), Type (Traditional, Insulated), Base (Concrete, Masonry, Tile), End-use (Residential & Non-residential), and Region- Global forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Stucco Market size is projected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2019 to USD 13.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2024. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the growth of various end-uses of stucco across the globe. The increase in residential, industrial, and commercial construction is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=142570541

Browse in-depth TOC on "Stucco Market"

135 – Tables

34 – Figures

132 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/stucco-market-142570541.html

In terms of value and volume, the insulated segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing type in the stucco market in 2019.

The insulated segment, by type, is projected to be a faster-growing segment in the stucco market. Insulated stucco dries evenly, quickly, and can be applied over the foam board, rather than over mesh. The acrylic resin also adds movement to the synthetic stucco, making it less prone to cracking and breaking mainly because of its elasticity and ability to stretch.

The non-residential segment is estimated to be a larger end-use market in the stucco market in 2019.

The non-residential sector, by end-use, accounted for a larger market size for stucco in 2018, in terms of both value and volume. This dominant market position is attributed to the exponential growth of construction activities globally. With the boost in construction activities, the number of industrial and commercial buildings has also gone up, which has created an opportunity for the application of stucco systems in these buildings.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=142570541

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share in the stucco market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the stucco market, in terms of both value and volume, from 2019 to 2024. The development in the construction industry in emerging countries such as India and China is expected to boost the demand for stucco in the market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the hub of foreign investment and booming industrial sectors, largely due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of lands. This, in turn, increases the growth of construction activities, which boosts the demand for stucco in the region.

Sika AG (Switzerland), Cemex (Mexico), BASF SE (Germany), Omega Products International (US), and Dryvit Systems Inc. (US) are the key players operating in the stucco market. Acquisitions and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Stucco Market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=142570541

Browse Adjacent Markets: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports :

Siding Market by Type (Vinyl, Fiber Cement, and Wood), Application (Residential, and Non-residential), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2024

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market by Product Type (PB, PM), Insulation material (EPS, MW), Component (Adhesive, Insulation board, Base coat, Reinforcement, Finish coat), End-use industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/stucco-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/stucco.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets