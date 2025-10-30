Student demands to drive 40% growth in Dubai's higher education enrolments by 2030, new study unveiled at Going Global finds

• Middle East's leading higher education and lifelong learning hubs unveil new study highlighting demand for comprehensive academic pathways in Dubai, a safe, QS-ranked student destination

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai's higher education sector is noting a surge in demand with higher education enrolments estimated to increase more than 40% by 2030, led by the city's distinctive offering that includes comprehensive academic pathways aligned with industry requirements, a pro-research policy landscape, and its role as a safe city frequently featured in the QS World University Rankings, according to the Future Skills and the Workforce of Tomorrow study launched at the British Council's Going Global conference in London.

Dubai International Academic City Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC

The white paper was presented by TECOM Group PJSC's business districts Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, respectively the Middle East's leading higher education and lifelong learning hubs and developed in collaboration with Times Higher Education (THE), the leading source of data, insight, and expertise on higher education worldwide.

"Dubai's global connectivity, diverse academic pathways, and role as one of the world's safest cities are steadily increasing its appeal to global businesses and talent," said MarwanAbdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC. "Future Skills and the Workforce of Tomorrow, developed in partnership with THE, highlights the success of Dubai's unique higher education landscape, which is increasingly aligned with future workplace needs. We invite academia partners from across the world, including the UK and Europe, to explore these vital insights on attracting and retaining global talent."

Dubai – a global education hub

According to the findings of the white paper, student enrolments in Dubai crossed 42,000 in the 2024-25 academic year. Enrolments are estimated to note a consistent uptick, with the white paper forecasting more than 40% growth in 2029-30 compared to 2024-25. Dubai's higher education sector is noting increasing student demand from a growing population as well as from globally mobile students choosing the city as their preferred destination of study.

Dubai has reaffirmed its standing as a global hub for international higher education over the past two decades, strengthened by the nurturing ecosystems offered across Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City. Today, Dubai is home to 41 private higher education providers, of which 37 operate international branch campuses. Ten of these campuses are operated by UK-based universities, including renowned institutions based across TECOM Group's Education Cluster, such as the University of Manchester, the University of Birmingham, and the University of Strathclyde Business School.

Click here to download your copy of the Future Skills and the Workforce of Tomorrow white paper by Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809321/Dubai_Academic_City.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809322/Marwan_Senior_VP.jpg

SOURCE TECOM Group