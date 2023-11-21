Student Housing Off to a Fast Start for 2024-25 Year, Yardi Matrix Reports

News provided by

Yardi

21 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Many properties have started preleasing sooner and faster than ever due to high demand

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. , Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall semester may just be coming to a close, but preleasing for the 2024-2025 school year is already underway and off to a strong start, states the latest Yardi® Matrix student housing report.

Advance leasing for next school year started off extremely strong, reaching 25.2 percent for the Yardi 200 in October, well ahead of the previous record 10.4 percent preleased in October 2022. Preleasing this year is indicative of solid renewal activity early on and high demand for housing at many major universities, with 14 schools already more than 40 percent preleased.

As for this year, final occupancy for the Yardi 200 markets for the fall 2023 semester settled at 94.6 percent in September 2023, compared to 96.2 percent in September 2022. Lower occupancy this year can be partly attributed to new properties that delivered late or struggled with preleasing. Properties that were completed in 2023 only reached 81.7 percent occupancy for the fall 2023 semester.

Last month, average asking rent per bed was $854 among the Yardi 200 markets for the 2024- 2025 school year, slightly higher than where it ended the 2023 preleasing season in September 2023 and 6.6 percent higher than October 2022.

"Some of the schools with the fastest preleasing are already seeing rents up 15-25 percent year-over-year, as operators take advantage of the surge in demand," states the report.

Read more findings from the latest student housing report.

Yardi Matrix offers the industry's most comprehensive market intelligence tool for investment professionals, equity investors, lenders and property managers who underwrite and manage investments in commercial real estate. Yardi Matrix covers multifamily, student housing, vacant land, industrial, office, retail and self storage property types. Email [email protected], call 480-663-1149 or visit yardimatrix.com to learn more.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805266/Yardi_Matrix_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi

Also from this source

Self Storage Street Rates Continue to Soften, Yardi Matrix Reports

Self Storage Street Rates Continue to Soften, Yardi Matrix Reports

Slowed demand for self storage continues to drive street rates lower, reports the new Self Storage National Report from Yardi® Matrix. Annual street...
Multifamily Rents Fall Again in October, Reports Yardi Matrix

Multifamily Rents Fall Again in October, Reports Yardi Matrix

Multifamily fundamentals continued to soften and impact rents last month, according to the latest Yardi® Matrix National Multifamily Report. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.