Student Housing on Track for a Solid 2023/24, Yardi Matrix Reports

News provided by

Yardi

20 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Five consecutive months of annual rent growth over seven percent recorded through June

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The student housing sector continues to record strong rent growth and preleasing performance is up slightly over 2022, according to the latest National Student Housing Report from Yardi® Matrix.

As of June, 86.6 percent of beds at Yardi 200 universities were preleased for the upcoming fall term, a 5.2 percent increase from the prior month. June also marked the fifth consecutive month of annual rent growth over seven percent at Yardi 200 universities, at 7.2 percent.

Given that 2022 held the previous rent record for student housing, obtaining more than seven percent growth off of previous record-high numbers is exceptional. The average rent per bed at Yardi 200 universities was $846 at quarter-end, a new all-time record.

"Under the surface of solid overall fundamentals at the Yardi 200 level is mixed performance at individual schools, as some universities are doing exceptionally well while others fall short. Performance at the university level is mainly correlated to local supply-and-demand dynamics rather than higher-level trends," state Matrix analysts.

The student housing data set includes over 2,000 universities and colleges nationwide, including the top 200 investment grade universities across all major collegiate conferences. Known as the "Yardi 200," it includes all Power 5 conferences as well as Carnegie R1 and R2 universities.

However, the sector isn't totally unscathed by current economic conditions. Transaction volume through the second quarter was down about 73 percent from the same time last year, a stark reminder of weakening economic sentiment. But that hasn't slowed the off-campus dedicated student housing development pipeline, which expanded by approximately 28,000 bedrooms since January.

Gain more insight in the latest Student Housing Report.

Yardi Matrix covers multifamily, student housing, industrial, office and self storage property types. Email [email protected], call (480) 663-1149 or visit yardimatrix.com to learn more.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 8,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805266/Yardi_Matrix_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi

Also from this source

U.S. Multifamily Outlook: Rent Growth Remains Positive Despite Economic Uncertainty, Says Yardi Matrix

Yardi Launches Online Housing Registry for Nova Scotian Wildfire Evacuees

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.