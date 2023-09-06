Student Information System to grow by USD 8.73 billion between 2022 to 2027, North America will contribute 31% to the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The student information system market size is expected to grow by USD 8.73 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 17.03% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 31% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The report has been segmented by End-user (Higher education and K-12), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Discover insights on market size before buying the full report- Download the FREE sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Student Information System Market 2023-2027

Geography Overview:

North America will contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of software solutions to facilitate the operational efficiency of educational institutions. Additionally, SIS is an integral part of most educational institutions' annual educational technology plans in the US.

Student Information System Market: Segmentation Overview

The higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is an increased investment in data warehousing, analytics, and business intelligence by various higher education institutions. These investments are beneficial for SIS implementations. This is because players ensure that their products can be integrated with learning analytics and /image analysis software without the help of experts in IT and consultants. Furthermore, favorable political developments in countries like the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have aroused interest in pursuing education related to STEM. Hence, such factors increase the number of higher education institutions being established, which will fuel the demand for SIS during the forecast period.

Key Factor driving market growth -

An increase in replacement activities drives the growth of the student information system market.

drives the growth of the student information system market. Various educational institutions that have adopted older versions of the SIS face functional challenges.

Thus, several established student information system (SIS) market players have developed new versions of SIS that are much more advanced than the versions that came out two or three years ago.

Hence, the demand for SIS is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as most educational technology solutions come to an alternative stage.

This is observed especially in the higher education segment of developed countries such as the US and the UK.

Recent trends influencing the market-

Technological advancements in AI are an emerging SIS market trend.

Major challenges hindering the market growth-

Threat from open SIS challenges the growth of the student information system (SIS) market

What are the key data covered in the Student Information System Market reports:

Historic Market size

Company landscape and analysis including Anthology Inc., Beehively, Blackbaud Inc., Boardingware International Ltd., Eduware ntc, Ellucian Co. LP, Foradian Technologies, Gradelink Corp., Illuminate Education, Infinite Campus Inc., Jenzabar Inc., Oracle Corp., PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Salesforce Inc., Skyward Inc., Teachmint Technologies Pvt. Ltd., The Tribal Group Plc, Thesis Cloud, VidalinksLLC, and Workday Inc.

Student Information System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.03%. Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Performing market contribution North America at 31%. Key countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany. Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks. Key companies profiled Anthology Inc., Beehively, Blackbaud Inc., Boardingware International Ltd., Eduware ntc, Ellucian Co. LP, Foradian Technologies, Gradelink Corp., Illuminate Education, Infinite Campus Inc., Jenzabar Inc., Oracle Corp., PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Salesforce Inc., Skyward Inc., Teachmint Technologies Pvt. Ltd., The Tribal Group Plc, Thesis Cloud, VidalinksLLC, and Workday Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

SOURCE Technavio