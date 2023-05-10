Student Insurance Unveils New Brand Identity And Website To Celebrate 70 Year History Of Offering Student And Academic Healthcare Plans

Company has been offering best-in-class student health plans and accident insurance to prepare students and academic institutions for the future

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") , and Student Insurance ("SI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venbrook, today announced a new brand identity and website, celebrating the long history of providing health plans for medical and accident, for students and the expansion of employee benefits programs for employees at community, technical colleges, and universities.

"We have grown our business since the acquisition by Venbrook in 2019," said Kimberly Rowan, Vice President, Student Insurance. "Our new brand is a natural evolution of that transformation and growth. Today, Student Insurance arms students and educators with everything they need to manage their health and well-being. It is exciting for our new brand to promote Student Insurance and the tremendous value we bring to the community."

A rich history of serving the student community

In 1950, Student Insurance became the first agency in the state of California to offer accident insurance for student-athletes. The Student Insurance product offerings have greatly expanded and now offer healthcare plans for everyone:

K-12 Student Accident Insurance

Student & Athlete Accident Insurance

College International Student Medical Insurance

Study Abroad Accident Medical Insurance

Dental and Vision Insurance & Eyewear Discount Plan

US Resident Medical Insurance

Travel Accident Medical Insurance

International Student Sports Coverage

Telehealth Plans

An unrivaled accident insurance policy for students of any age

Student Insurance offers the Student Athlete Insurance Network (SAIN), an exclusive athletic insurance coverage partnership with Anthem. Established in 1993, the program supplies accident coverage for all students at the k-12 level, as well as at 80% of California's community colleges, and includes:

100% of the Plan treatment is covered and provided by Anthem Blue Cross Preferred Provider Network.

The Plan provides accidental death benefits and dental injury benefits.

Coverage under the SAIN program extends to children in childcare facilities while parents are enrolled in college.

The new website was introduced at www.studentinsuranceusa.com to reflect the evolution of the brand and business model. It is designed to showcase the many advantages, robust health plans, competitive strengths, and dedicated service to students and educators.

Student Insurance encourages everyone to visit and explore the new site at www.studentinsuranceusa.com.

About Student Insurance

Youth Insurance Agency, Inc. ("Student Insurance") is one of California's largest insurers of primary and secondary schools providing health, accident, and student insurance plans to k-12 schools and colleges. For the past 70 years, our plans have focused on health and protection services to help domestic and international students, student-athletes, individuals, families, and educators navigate the complex healthcare system and improve their quality of life. Student Insurance is a division of Venbrook Insurance Services, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venbrook Group, LLC.

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

