Venbrook Named One of the Healthiest Employers in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook has been recognized in the 2024 Healthiest Employers of Los Angeles, an awards program created to honor people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population. Venbrook is one of the largest independently owned insurance brokerage, claims, risk management, and consulting services companies in the U.S.

These companies were recognized because of their commitment to workplace wellness and their exceptional health and benefits offerings. Even with many employers returning to the office or to hybrid schedules, they have had to adapt their workforces to reflect the ever-changing views of the modern American office. Increased flexibility, work-life balance, and mental health resources have proven to be common trends among Healthiest Employers applicants.

Venbrook offers its employees a robust health and wellness program beyond basic health insurance coverage. Among the many dynamic offerings, employees are given financial incentives for completing preventive screenings and annual physicals, bi-monthly webinars to learn about the many different healthcare programs, and fitness challenges that see employees competing on teams to see who is the most active. There are also company-wide social events that promote a sense of community and togetherness, key aspects that have already been found to further well-being.

"As a result of increased engagement with our employees through our wellness programs, our data reveals an increase in preventive care and well-visits with doctors," said Jack Reddy, CHRO. "These healthy practices lead to healthier employees and in turn, that leads to a healthier company. We are thrilled to offer opportunities for better health outcomes."

Each company filled out our annual Healthiest Employers application. The responses are scored Rubric style 1-100 scale. The assessment is made up of six categories with yes/no, multiple choice, and short answer questions, with each question totaling .25-3 points. A Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) is assigned to each application to help rank among companies of similar sizes. For information on how the applications are scored, please visit our methodology page here .

The survey is scored and powered by Springbuk , a health intelligence platform that simplifies data-driven decision-making with an intuitive user experience, predictive modeling, and curated action steps.

About Springbuk and Healthiest Employers®:

Springbuk is a health intelligence software platform that empowers everyone in an employer's health ecosystem to glean actionable insights to improve their population's well-being and contain claims costs. Each year, Springbuk administers the Healthiest Employers® Awards Program across the country to honor the nation's most dedicated employers in bettering their worksite health and wellness programs. To date, over 10,000 employers across 40+ U.S. cities have participated in the awards program. Learn more at www.Springbuk.com . and www.HealthiestEmployers.com .

Media Contact

Rhonda Turner

408.316.9077

[email protected]

SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC